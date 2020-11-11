 

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWYY, BAMXF)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 18:30  |  66   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (“BMW” or the “Company”) (Other OTC: BMWYY, BAMXF), its U.S. holding company, and certain of its officers and directors, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased BMW securities via the ticker above, between November 3, 2015 and September 24, 2020 (the “Class Period”), and have suffered losses, you are encouraged to contact Rhiana Swartz for additional information at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com.

BMW is a German automobile and motorcycle company. The Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) trade on the OTC market under the ticker symbols “BMWYY” and “BAMXF.”

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BMW kept a “bank” of retail vehicle sales that it used to meet internal monthly sales targets regardless of when the sales actually occurred; (2) BMW artificially manipulated sales figures by having dealers register cars as sold when the cars were still in inventory; (3) as a result, BMW’s key operating metrics were inaccurate and misleading; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about BMW’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On December 23, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) was probing BMW’s sales practices.

On this news, BMWYY ADRs fell $1.33 per ADR, or nearly 7%, to close at $18.02 per ADR on December 23, 2019. The same day, BAMXF ADRs fell $1.25, or 1.5%, to close at $80.60.

Then, on September 24, 2020, the SEC announced a settlement agreement with BMW regarding the investigation, citing BMW’s sales-volume manipulation and misclassification of vehicles.

On this news, BMWYY ADRs fell $0.51 per ADR, or approximately 2%, to close at $23.07 per ADR on September 25, 2020; and BAMXF ADRs fell $2.54, or approximately 3.5%, to close at $68.91.

What You Can Do

If you purchased BMW securities between November 3, 2015 and September 24, 2020, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is December 28, 2020.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

Seite 1 von 2
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Hot Wheels BMW 519000 k a u f e n !!!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWYY, BAMXF) Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (“BMW” or the “Company”) (Other OTC: BMWYY, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 11.11.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
14:12 Uhr
ROUNDUP: BMW präsentiert Elektro-Vorzeigemodell iX
14:05 Uhr
BMW präsentiert vollelektrischen Oberklasse-SUV
10.11.20
Billionen für grüne Energien: Bidens Wahl-Sieg: erneuerbare Energie-Aktien gehen steil – das sagt der Pionier des ESG-Investments Max Deml(1) 
10.11.20
Autoverbandschefin Müller: Stimmung in Deutschland besser als die Lage
10.11.20
Schulze will 20 Prozent erneuerbare Energien im Verkehr bis 2030
10.11.20
CONTINENTAL IM FOKUS: Viele Baustellen in Hannover
09.11.20
DAIMLER: DIE LEGENDE LÄUFT WEITER!
09.11.20
Erholung von Corona-Pandemie lässt Zahl der Autoverkäufe in China weiter steigen
09.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Autowerte profitieren von Aussicht auf Ende der Zolldrohungen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:36 Uhr
5.020
Hot Wheels BMW 519000 k a u f e n !!!
02.11.20
2
WDH/BMW-Chef: Harter Brexit 'bringt uns nicht um'
29.10.20
2
ROUNDUP: Autoindustrie einigt sich auf Klimaziel
12.10.20
2
ROUNDUP/CO2-Grenzwerte: Daimler und Volkswagen müssen laut Studie nachlegen
05.10.20
3
Kritik an Söders Vorstoß zum Ende des Verbrennungsmotors