 

DGAP-Adhoc EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG expands financial scope and agrees a KfW loan in the amount of 60 million Euros

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Financing
EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG expands financial scope and agrees a KfW loan in the amount of 60 million Euros

11-Nov-2020 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EDAG expands financial scope and agrees a KfW loan in the amount of 60 million Euros

 

Arbon, November 11, 2020. EDAG Engineering GmbH, a subsidiary of EDAG Engineering Group AG (EDAG), has contractually agreed a KfW loan in the amount of 60 million Euros, today.

The loan has a term of two years and is subject to the usual KfW conditions. One of the conditions of the KfW loan is the waiver of dividend payments for the duration of the loan or until the date of full repayment of the loan. Further financial covenants are not linked with the loan.

With the new loan, EDAG complements the existing financing instruments. This will expand the financial headroom and ensure financial stability and flexibility.



Contact:
Sebastian Lehmann
Head of Investor Relations

EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Tel.: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 11
Fax: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 10
ir@edag-group.ag
ir.edag.com


Contact in Germany:

EDAG Engineering GmbH
Kreuzberger Ring 40
65205 Wiesbaden
Tel.: +49-611-7375-168
Mobile: +49-175-8020226
Email: Sebastian.Lehmann@edag.com
legal@edag.de
www.edag.com

 

Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 54433-0
E-mail: ir@edag-group.ag
Internet: www.edag.com
ISIN: CH0303692047
WKN: A143NB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
DGAP-Adhoc EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG expands financial scope and agrees a KfW loan in the amount of 60 million Euros DGAP-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Financing EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG expands financial scope and agrees a KfW loan in the amount of 60 million Euros 11-Nov-2020 / 18:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

