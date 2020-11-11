DGAP-Adhoc EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG expands financial scope and agrees a KfW loan in the amount of 60 million Euros
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Financing
EDAG expands financial scope and agrees a KfW loan in the amount of 60 million Euros
Arbon, November 11, 2020. EDAG Engineering GmbH, a subsidiary of EDAG Engineering Group AG (EDAG), has contractually agreed a KfW loan in the amount of 60 million Euros, today.
The loan has a term of two years and is subject to the usual KfW conditions. One of the conditions of the KfW loan is the waiver of dividend payments for the duration of the loan or until the date of full repayment of the loan. Further financial covenants are not linked with the loan.
With the new loan, EDAG complements the existing financing instruments. This will expand the financial headroom and ensure financial stability and flexibility.
Contact:
Sebastian Lehmann
Head of Investor Relations
EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Tel.: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 11
Fax: +41 (0)71 544 33 - 10
ir@edag-group.ag
ir.edag.com
Contact in Germany:
EDAG Engineering GmbH
Kreuzberger Ring 40
65205 Wiesbaden
Tel.: +49-611-7375-168
Mobile: +49-175-8020226
Email: Sebastian.Lehmann@edag.com
legal@edag.de
www.edag.com
11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EDAG Engineering Group AG
|Schlossgasse 2
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 54433-0
|E-mail:
|ir@edag-group.ag
|Internet:
|www.edag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0303692047
|WKN:
|A143NB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1147473
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1147473 11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare