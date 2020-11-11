TrueCar, DAV and AutoNation Award Injured Veteran with New Retrofitted Vehicle through 4th Annual DrivenToDrive Program

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent way to find a car, and AutoNation, America’s largest and most recognized automotive retailer, and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) today announced the awarding of a vehicle to medically retired Air Force Senior Airman Karah Behrend. The retrofitted 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 was presented to Behrend in a surprise virtual ceremony by TrueCar Military’s brand ambassador, Jesse Iwuji , in conjunction with Veterans Day, November 11, 2020 at 10 am PT.

Medically Retired Air Force Senior Airman and Rally Car Racer, Karah Behrend, will use her new vehicle to help other disabled people learn how to drive with hand-controls

DrivenToDrive was inspired by Army Ranger and DrivenToDrive ambassador, Cory Remsburg, who influenced TrueCar’s connection to the disabled veterans’ community. The DrivenToDrive program helps injured veterans, like Behrend, who have greatly sacrificed for our country, regain their independence and get back behind the wheel of a retrofitted vehicle. This marks the fourth year and fifth vehicle donation through TrueCar’s DrivenToDrive, a program built in partnership with DAV and AutoNation. The DrivenToDrive program took place remotely this year with a virtual ceremony on Veterans Day.

This year, TrueCar Military’s brand ambassador, NASCAR Driver and Naval Officer, Jesse Iwuji, participated as a special guest in the 2020 DrivenToDrive program. He surprised Behrend at her home in Phoenix, Arizona with a brand-new 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.

“No one can see my disability when I’m behind the wheel of a car. Driving gives me a sense of freedom and the confidence that I’m not limited by my disability,” said Airman Behrend. “Whether it’s running errands or letting my adrenaline flow with off-road racing, I feel like I have my independence back when I’m driving. I’m proud of serving my country and so appreciative to be TrueCar’s 2020 DrivenToDrive recipient. I cannot wait to drive my brand-new Chevy Colorado.”

Behrend joined the Air Force in 2011 as a Signals Intelligence Analyst and spent approximately six and a half years in the military before medically retiring. She was diagnosed with RSD CRPS (Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Complex Regional Pain Syndrome) that left her in a wheelchair. The 27-year-old’s fighting spirit has led her to become an incredible adaptive athlete who participates in basketball and rugby Warrior Games. Additionally, Behrend is passionate about off-road racing and competes as an amateur rally racer; she recently placed second in the Rebelle Rally, the first women's off-road navigation rally raid in the United States.