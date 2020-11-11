 

DGAP-Adhoc ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Proposal for the appropriation of profits for the 2019 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.11.2020, 19:25  |  15   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Proposal for the appropriation of profits for the 2019 financial year

11-Nov-2020 / 19:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 11 November 2020 - The Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG decided today, after consultation with the Supervisory Board, to propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA on 10 December 2020 to carry forward the profit for the financial year 2019 (EUR 96,508,787.06) in full to new account. The Supervisory Board approved this decision of the Management Board, which follows the recommendations of the European Central Bank and the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), whereby banks should not pay any dividends before 1 January 2021.

In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board confirms its intention to submit a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA in 2021 for the appropriation of profit, which takes into account the absence of a dividend payment for the 2019 financial year and is in line with the current dividend policy of ProCredit Holding. This proposal will take into account the then prevailing recommendations of the supervisory authorities regarding dividend payments.

Until the time of this decision, EUR 17.7 million will continue to be deducted from the regulatory capital of the ProCredit group with regard to the 2019 financial year. This is in line with the dividend policy of ProCredit Holding, which foresees the proposal to distribute one third of the consolidated profit for a financial year as a dividend to the shareholders.

Contact:
Christian Edgardo Dagrosa, Reporting & Controlling and Investor Relations, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 218; e-mail: Christian.Dagrosa@procredit-group.com

 

About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group's superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: www.procredit-holding.com.

11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49-69-951437-0
Fax: +49-69-951437-168
E-mail: pch.info@procredit-group.com
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006223407
WKN: 622340
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1147475

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1147475  11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1147475&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Proposal for the appropriation of profits for the 2019 financial year DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Proposal for the appropriation of profits for the 2019 financial year 11-Nov-2020 / 19:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 erzielt in Q3 2020 ein Umsatzwachstum von 54 %, verbessert die Profitabilität um ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Gewinnverwendungsvorschlag für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 (deutsch)
19:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Gewinnverwendungsvorschlag für das Geschäftsjahr 2019

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
33
Neue Bankaktie ProCredit AG seit Ende 2016 an der Börse