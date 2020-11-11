 

Ceres Acquisition Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR OTHER DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceres Acquisition Corp. (Neo: CERE.U and CERE.WT) (“Ceres” or the “Corporation”) is reporting its financial results as of September 30, 2020 and for the period from incorporation to September 30, 2020. The Corporation’s unaudited interim financial statements, along with the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and may be viewed by interested parties under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Ceres Acquisition Corp.

Ceres is a newly organized special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation.

About Ceres Group Acquisition Sponsor, LLC (the “Sponsor”)

The Sponsor is a limited liability company formed under the laws of Nevada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forwardlooking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Ceres’ and the Sponsor’s current expectations regarding future events. Forwardlooking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Ceres’ or the Sponsor’s control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forwardlooking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s final prospectus dated February 25, 2020. Neither Ceres nor the Sponsor undertake any obligation to update such forwardlooking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Joe Crouthers
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Ceres Acquisition Corp.
Chief Executive Officer, Ceres Group Holdings, LLC
(424) 226-7864 or info@ceresgh.com




