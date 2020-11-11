MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants join forces in a long-term agreement to accelerate and streamline maize breeding

MAS Seeds and NSIP will work together to improve the application of an Integrated Package of NSIP's Breeding Technologies and Services. The collaboration will combine well-established breeding programs, germplasm, trialing networks, and predictive analytics of MAS Seeds with NSIP's advanced analytics and comprehensive suite of computational breeding technologies and expertise. This new partnership expands and deepens the relationship between the two companies, which has been ongoing for more than 6 years.

MONT DE MARSAN, France and ITHACA, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP) announced today the formation of a long-term research partnership. This strategic collaboration will benefit from the expertise of both sides to further accelerate the application of breeding technologies. The partnership will initially focus on maize breeding but may expand to other crops in the future.

With a joint technology platform, both companies aim to further develop predictive breeding technologies to bring genetic innovation into the world market faster and more precise to help farmers increase productivity. This will be accomplished by increasing the rate of genetic improvement, streamlining, and optimizing R&D costs.

Steven Tanksley (Chief Technology Officer, NSIP): "NSIP is excited to be providing both its expertise and advanced analytical tools in this partnership with MAS Seeds to develop higher performing maize varieties for the benefit of farmers and consumers worldwide."

Michaël Fourneau (Head of Research and Development): "We are delighted to combine our efforts in breeding. This partnership will allow us to create new hybrids combining our genetic with native germplasm to meet new sustainable agriculture challenges."

About Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP)

Established in 2006, Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP) is an advanced optimization analytics company located in New York, USA and Chiapas, Mexico; and dedicated to the conservation, evaluation and utilization of natural genetic resources to deliver high performing plant materials and creating value and efficiency through innovative and sustainable cutting-edge technologies for the global community. NSIP is focused on maximizing genetic performance via a unique pipeline of new breeding technologies based on genomics, operations research and other advanced fields of mathematics and computer science. NSIP's advanced genetics and breeding technologies have resulted in significant increases in productivity and quality across a wide variety of field, vegetable, perennial and orphan crops, while minimizing R&D costs. NSIP is also focused on the development of high throughput and high-fidelity in vitro propagation techniques to meet the needs of growers – especially those involved in the production of perennial plantation crops. Management: Suresh Prabhakaran (Chief Operating Officer), Alfonso Romo Jr. (CEO)