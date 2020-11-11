 

MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants join forces in a long-term agreement to accelerate and streamline maize breeding

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 19:46  |  69   |   |   

MONT DE MARSAN, France and ITHACA, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP) announced today the formation of a long-term research partnership. This strategic collaboration will benefit from the expertise of both sides to further accelerate the application of breeding technologies. The partnership will initially focus on maize breeding but may expand to other crops in the future.

MAS Seeds and NSIP will work together to improve the application of an Integrated Package of NSIP's Breeding Technologies and Services. The collaboration will combine well-established breeding programs, germplasm, trialing networks, and predictive analytics of MAS Seeds with NSIP's advanced analytics and comprehensive suite of computational breeding technologies and expertise. This new partnership expands and deepens the relationship between the two companies, which has been ongoing for more than 6 years.

With a joint technology platform, both companies aim to further develop predictive breeding technologies to bring genetic innovation into the world market faster and more precise to help farmers increase productivity. This will be accomplished by increasing the rate of genetic improvement, streamlining, and optimizing R&D costs.

Steven Tanksley (Chief Technology Officer, NSIP):  "NSIP is excited to be providing both its expertise and advanced analytical tools in this partnership with MAS Seeds to develop higher performing maize varieties for the benefit of farmers and consumers worldwide."

Michaël Fourneau (Head of Research and Development): "We are delighted to combine our efforts in breeding. This partnership will allow us to create new hybrids combining our genetic with native germplasm to meet new sustainable agriculture challenges."

Watch video interview for this press release.

About Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP)
Established in 2006, Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP) is an advanced optimization analytics company located in New York, USA and Chiapas, Mexico; and dedicated to the conservation,  evaluation and utilization of natural genetic resources to deliver  high performing plant materials and creating value and efficiency through innovative and  sustainable cutting-edge technologies for the global community. NSIP is focused on maximizing genetic performance via a unique pipeline of new breeding technologies based on genomics, operations research and other advanced fields of mathematics and computer science. NSIP's advanced genetics and breeding technologies have resulted in significant increases in productivity and quality across a wide variety of field, vegetable, perennial and orphan crops, while minimizing R&D costs.  NSIP is also focused on the development of high throughput and high-fidelity in vitro propagation techniques to meet the needs of growers – especially those involved in the production of perennial plantation crops. Management: Suresh Prabhakaran (Chief Operating Officer), Alfonso Romo Jr. (CEO)

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants join forces in a long-term agreement to accelerate and streamline maize breeding MONT DE MARSAN, France and ITHACA, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP) announced today the formation of a long-term research partnership. This strategic collaboration will benefit from the expertise …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
New Aker Solutions Will Accelerate the Transition to Sustainable Energy Production
K2 Integrity to Assist Libya in Strengthening Its Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of ...
Hoist Finance considers issuance of new EUR notes and announces tender offer regarding its ...
ElectrifAi Offers New Machine Learning Models for Amazon SageMaker
Ureteral Stents Market Size Worth $723.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
2020 Global SKILup Festival Agenda is Live, New Activities and Speakers Added
Platform Screen Door System Market to Reach $1.01 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at a CAGR 5.2%: Allied Market Research
The first interim data analysis of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 phase III clinical trials ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Summit 2020 to Spotlight Industry's Digitally-driven Roadmap ...
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods