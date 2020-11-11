 

Assurant Board of Directors Approves Common Stock Dividend Increase of 5%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of $0.03 to $0.66 per share of common stock.

“The superior cash flow generation of our lifestyle and housing portfolio provides us with ongoing financial flexibility to invest in the growth of our business while returning significant capital to shareholders,” said Alan Colberg, president and CEO, Assurant. “Today’s announcement represents the 16th consecutive year of common stock dividend increases since our 2004 initial public offering.”

The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.6250 per share of 6.50% mandatory convertible preferred stock.

Dividend information for Assurant’s common and preferred stock is as follows:

Common - The dividend will be payable on December 21, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2020.

Preferred - The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2020.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company’s earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory and other restrictions, among other factors.

About Assurant
 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

