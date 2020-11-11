 

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level

11-Nov-2020 / 20:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC RELEASE according to Art. 17 MAR

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
- ISIN DE000519990 -


LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level

Munich, November 11, 2020 - Ludwig Beck Grundbesitz Haar GmbH, Munich, a 100% subsidiary of LUDWIG BECK AG, today entered into a contract for the sale of its property located in Haar by means of a sale and lease back transaction with transfer of benefits and burdens on December 31, 2020. Buyer is a real estate company based in the Munich area. The purchase price amounts to approximately 10 million €. The purchase price will generate an extraordinary income before taxes in the amount of approximately 4 million € for the LUDWIG BECK group.

This transaction is intended to strengthen the liquidity and earnings situation of the group in times of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Investor Relations:
LUDWIG BECK AG
Andre Deubel
t: +49 89 23691-745
f: +49 89 23691-600
andre.deubel@ludwigbeck.de

11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1147495

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1147495  11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktie



