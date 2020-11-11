DGAP-Adhoc Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level
AD-HOC RELEASE according to Art. 17 MAR
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
- ISIN DE000519990 -
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level
Munich, November 11, 2020 - Ludwig Beck Grundbesitz Haar GmbH, Munich, a 100% subsidiary of LUDWIG BECK AG, today entered into a contract for the sale of its property located in Haar by means of a sale and lease back transaction with transfer of benefits and burdens on December 31, 2020. Buyer is a real estate company based in the Munich area. The purchase price amounts to approximately 10 million €. The purchase price will generate an extraordinary income before taxes in the amount of approximately 4 million € for the LUDWIG BECK group.
This transaction is intended to strengthen the liquidity and earnings situation of the group in times of the COVID 19 pandemic.
