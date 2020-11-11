DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Real Estate Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level 11-Nov-2020 / 20:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

- ISIN DE000519990 -



LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level



Munich, November 11, 2020 - Ludwig Beck Grundbesitz Haar GmbH, Munich, a 100% subsidiary of LUDWIG BECK AG, today entered into a contract for the sale of its property located in Haar by means of a sale and lease back transaction with transfer of benefits and burdens on December 31, 2020. Buyer is a real estate company based in the Munich area. The purchase price amounts to approximately 10 million €. The purchase price will generate an extraordinary income before taxes in the amount of approximately 4 million € for the LUDWIG BECK group.

This transaction is intended to strengthen the liquidity and earnings situation of the group in times of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Investor Relations:

LUDWIG BECK AG

Andre Deubel

t: +49 89 23691-745

f: +49 89 23691-600

andre.deubel@ludwigbeck.de

11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG Marienplatz 11 80331 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600 E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de ISIN: DE0005199905 WKN: 519990 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1147495

End of Announcement DGAP News Service