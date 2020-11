Data Storage Corporation Reports Success Following Recent Appointment of Steve Romweber as Director of Channels

Since joining DSC six months ago, Mr. Romweber has distinguished himself by tripling the Company’s number of active partners. Mr. Romweber’s penetration into the IBM Power Systems reseller space has been a driving force as DSC expands its ability to market and sell cloud solutions to Power Systems users throughout the country.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today provided an update on its success following the recent appointment of Steve Romweber as Director of Channels, where he has been responsible for building out the Company’s channel partner relationships. Prior to joining Data Storage Corporation, Mr. Romweber served as Director of Channels for Syncsort (renamed Precisely).

“Our channel partnerships are the lifeblood of our success and thanks in large part to Steve’s efforts, our sales pipeline has more than doubled since he joined the Company,” stated Chuck Piluso, CEO of DSC. Mr. Piluso continued, “Steve has proven instrumental in establishing and nurturing new and existing partnerships throughout the IBM Power System space, and we are thrilled with his performance since he assumed his new role as Director of Channels. Steve’s recent appointment is one of many steps we are taking to accelerate both our revenue growth and profit.”

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a highly secure, enterprise level cloud for IBM i Power systems and Windows, assisting companies in the migration process, while reducing capex and providing flexibility for seasonality with on-demand compute power. The Company’s clients have access to an array of solutions: Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), disaster recovery, voice and data, security, and email compliance & data analytics.

Please visit us at http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021

Email: DTST@crescendo-ir.com