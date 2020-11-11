 

Data Storage Corporation Reports Success Following Recent Appointment of Steve Romweber as Director of Channels

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 20:01  |  32   |   |   

Triples channel partners in six months since joining

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today provided an update on its success following the recent appointment of Steve Romweber as Director of Channels, where he has been responsible for building out the Company’s channel partner relationships. Prior to joining Data Storage Corporation, Mr. Romweber served as Director of Channels for Syncsort (renamed Precisely).

Since joining DSC six months ago, Mr. Romweber has distinguished himself by tripling the Company’s number of active partners. Mr. Romweber’s penetration into the IBM Power Systems reseller space has been a driving force as DSC expands its ability to market and sell cloud solutions to Power Systems users throughout the country.

“Our channel partnerships are the lifeblood of our success and thanks in large part to Steve’s efforts, our sales pipeline has more than doubled since he joined the Company,” stated Chuck Piluso, CEO of DSC. Mr. Piluso continued, “Steve has proven instrumental in establishing and nurturing new and existing partnerships throughout the IBM Power System space, and we are thrilled with his performance since he assumed his new role as Director of Channels. Steve’s recent appointment is one of many steps we are taking to accelerate both our revenue growth and profit.”

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a highly secure, enterprise level cloud for IBM i Power systems and Windows, assisting companies in the migration process, while reducing capex and providing flexibility for seasonality with on-demand compute power. The Company’s clients have access to an array of solutions: Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), disaster recovery, voice and data, security, and email compliance & data analytics.  

Please visit us at http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1021
Email: DTST@crescendo-ir.com


Data Storage Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Data Storage Corporation Reports Success Following Recent Appointment of Steve Romweber as Director of Channels Triples channel partners in six months since joiningMELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...