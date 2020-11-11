Elastic Announces Innovations Across its Solutions to Optimize Search and Enhance Performance and Monitoring Capabilities

With the beta launch of searchable snapshots, a new capability that provides a tiered approach to searching across data that is saved in different classes of storage, Elastic customers benefit from a simple, integrated approach to managing data storage tiers. Customers can cost-effectively store and search more data to drive critical business decisions, enhance revenue, and reduce costs with low-cost object stores such as Amazon S3, Azure Storage, and Google Cloud Storage.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , today announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions that deliver powerful new features to reduce storage costs without compromising performance, proactively monitor and manage digital web experiences, and visualize data with drag-and-drop ease.

New expanded Elastic Observability features, including user experience monitoring and synthetics, give developers new tools to test, measure, and optimize end-user website experiences. The launch of a new dedicated User Experience app in Kibana provides Elastic customers with an enhanced view and understanding of how end users experience their websites. In addition, Elastic customers can use the new user experience monitoring feature to review Core Web Vitals, helping website developers interpret digital experience signals. Elastic users can also leverage a dev preview release of synthetic monitoring in Elastic Uptime to simulate complex user flows, measure performance, and optimize new interaction paths without impact to a website’s end users.

The combination of these two new observability features gives Elastic customers a deeper view of their customers’ digital experience before and after a site update is deployed.

Kibana Lens, the Elastic self-service visual data analysis tool, is now generally available, enabling users to investigate their data in Elasticsearch with the intuitive drag-and-drop data visualization interface, to get from raw data to business insights with ease.

Additional updates and new features launched across Elastic solutions include:

Elastic Enterprise Search

Providing users with deeper access to more content sources and enhanced usability in Elastic Cloud to boost productivity within a single, unified search experience

Adding new content sources to Workplace Search with the addition of connectors for Slack and for Salesforce sandboxes

Adding single sign-on to App Search and Workplace Search so users can sign into accounts using Elastic Cloud credentials and eliminate the need to manage multiple usernames and passwords

Enhancing document-level security support for Workplace Search connectors to manage access to Sharepoint Online, OneDrive, and Microsoft 365

Enabling the ability to search object stores like Amazon S3 using searchable snapshots to search across all application content and historical workplace records

Elastic Observability