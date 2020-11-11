 

Elastic Announces Innovations Across its Solutions to Optimize Search and Enhance Performance and Monitoring Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 20:23  |  44   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions that deliver powerful new features to reduce storage costs without compromising performance, proactively monitor and manage digital web experiences, and visualize data with drag-and-drop ease.

With the beta launch of searchable snapshots, a new capability that provides a tiered approach to searching across data that is saved in different classes of storage, Elastic customers benefit from a simple, integrated approach to managing data storage tiers. Customers can cost-effectively store and search more data to drive critical business decisions, enhance revenue, and reduce costs with low-cost object stores such as Amazon S3, Azure Storage, and Google Cloud Storage.

New expanded Elastic Observability features, including user experience monitoring and synthetics, give developers new tools to test, measure, and optimize end-user website experiences. The launch of a new dedicated User Experience app in Kibana provides Elastic customers with an enhanced view and understanding of how end users experience their websites. In addition, Elastic customers can use the new user experience monitoring feature to review Core Web Vitals, helping website developers interpret digital experience signals. Elastic users can also leverage a dev preview release of synthetic monitoring in Elastic Uptime to simulate complex user flows, measure performance, and optimize new interaction paths without impact to a website’s end users.

The combination of these two new observability features gives Elastic customers a deeper view of their customers’ digital experience before and after a site update is deployed.

Kibana Lens, the Elastic self-service visual data analysis tool, is now generally available, enabling users to investigate their data in Elasticsearch with the intuitive drag-and-drop data visualization interface, to get from raw data to business insights with ease.

Additional updates and new features launched across Elastic solutions include:

Elastic Enterprise Search

  • Providing users with deeper access to more content sources and enhanced usability in Elastic Cloud to boost productivity within a single, unified search experience
  • Adding new content sources to Workplace Search with the addition of connectors for Slack and for Salesforce sandboxes
  • Adding single sign-on to App Search and Workplace Search so users can sign into accounts using Elastic Cloud credentials and eliminate the need to manage multiple usernames and passwords
  • Enhancing document-level security support for Workplace Search connectors to manage access to Sharepoint Online, OneDrive, and Microsoft 365
  • Enabling the ability to search object stores like Amazon S3 using searchable snapshots to search across all application content and historical workplace records

Elastic Observability

Seite 1 von 3
Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic Announces Innovations Across its Solutions to Optimize Search and Enhance Performance and Monitoring Capabilities Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions that deliver powerful new features to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Lemonade Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:24 Uhr
Elastic Announces User Experience Monitoring and Synthetics to Improve Website Experiences
20:23 Uhr
Elastic Announces Searchable Snapshots to Reduce Data Storage Costs Without Compromising Performance
22.10.20
Elastic Wraps ElasticON Global with Over 25,000 Registrations and More than 300 Sessions, All Now Available On Demand
22.10.20
Elastic Sweeps Best Companies for Women in the Workplace Awards
13.10.20
Elastic Partners with VetsinTech to Accelerate Veterans’ Careers in Tech

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.12.19
7
Elastic - Viel mehr als eine "Search-Company"