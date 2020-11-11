 

Elastic Announces Searchable Snapshots to Reduce Data Storage Costs Without Compromising Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 20:23  |  25   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced the beta of searchable snapshots, a new capability that makes it possible to cost-effectively store and search more data to drive critical business decisions, enhance revenue, and reduce costs.

Searchable snapshots provide a tiered approach to searching across data that is saved in different classes of storage, addressing concerns including operational complexity, reduced system resiliency, and query limits. Elastic customers will be able to minimize costs with low-cost object stores such as Amazon S3, Azure Storage, and Google Cloud Storage. Initially, Elastic is supporting a new lower-cost cold tier of storage, which offloads redundant copies of data to the object stores to drive savings.

With searchable snapshots and the launch of a new cold storage tier, customers will benefit from:

  • Lower storage costs - Data can be moved from more expensive, high-performance storage to far lower-cost data tiers while still remaining searchable, which frees up more performant storage for higher-value data.
  • Streamlined operations - Formalized data tier definitions with built-in data transition rules and integrated index lifecycle management make it easier for customers to get up and running with their data storage policies and manage the full lifecycle of their data automatically.

In a future release, Elastic customers will be able to leverage a frozen tier of storage, where all data can be kept in low-cost object stores. This will unlock the opportunity to drive insights from virtually unlimited lookbacks, with low cost data retention on years of data. Elastic users will be able to ingest new types of data that they previously may not have considered, driving new innovative projects and use cases.

For more information read the Elastic blog about the launch of searchable snapshots.

Supporting Quotes:

  • “Searchable S3 snapshots are going to be a game changer as we use our IT and data collection expertise to address the most urgent human security issues faced by the world’s vulnerable populations," said Madison Bahmer, CTO, IST Research. "We’ve typically only kept data in high performance storage for 6 to 12 months at a time; this functionality allows us to search across a much longer period, enabling us to better understand hard-to-reach communities and provide insights about effective communication strategies with community members.”
  • “As data expands exponentially over time, the cost of storing that data grows to the point where customers are forced to choose between deleting their data or managing increased costs,” said Steve Kearns, vice president, product management, Elastic. “Searchable snapshots give our customers complete control over optimizing for cost, performance, and depth of data to gain deeper insights, enhance revenue, and drive innovation.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic Announces Searchable Snapshots to Reduce Data Storage Costs Without Compromising Performance Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced the beta of searchable snapshots, a new capability that makes it possible to cost-effectively store and search more data to drive critical …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Lemonade Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:24 Uhr
Elastic Announces User Experience Monitoring and Synthetics to Improve Website Experiences
20:23 Uhr
Elastic Announces Innovations Across its Solutions to Optimize Search and Enhance Performance and Monitoring Capabilities
22.10.20
Elastic Wraps ElasticON Global with Over 25,000 Registrations and More than 300 Sessions, All Now Available On Demand
22.10.20
Elastic Sweeps Best Companies for Women in the Workplace Awards
13.10.20
Elastic Partners with VetsinTech to Accelerate Veterans’ Careers in Tech

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.12.19
7
Elastic - Viel mehr als eine "Search-Company"