 

Ceridian Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

Ceridian recognized for HCM market vision and execution

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision1.

“This recognition from Gartner is a tremendous validation of Ceridian’s continued growth and accelerating leadership in the global HCM market,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian. “In today’s complex, ever-changing workplace, Ceridian’s modern technologies enable businesses to adapt quickly. We help our customers to embrace a more intelligent way of working – one that delivers quantifiable business value and great employee experiences.”

According to Gartner’s report: a “priority for HR leaders in the last two years has been employee experience” especially when organizing the return to the workplace1. Ceridian is committed to enhancing the employee experience and driving strategic value for its customers through intelligent HCM solutions, including industry-leading innovations like Dayforce Wallet.

“Ceridian helps business leaders build a future-focused workplace that puts the physical, mental, and financial health of its people first,” concluded Korngiebel.

Read a complimentary copy of the report here.

1 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises” by Jason Cerrato, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Sam Grinter, Ranadip Chandra, Amanda Grainger. November 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Rachel Kreuter
Rachel.Kreuter@ceridian.com
647-707-7835


