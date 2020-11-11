Verizon and AWS Expand Mobile Edge Computing Platform to Dallas and Miami

What you need to know:



Verizon and AWS add two additional 5G MEC cities bringing the total to seven with three more planned by year end

By moving AWS compute and storage to the edge of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, innovators can develop new latency-sensitive applications that can transform industries ranging from healthcare to transportation

5G and MEC are essential building blocks toward autonomous and connected vehicles. Renovo, Savari and LG Electronics are testing their edge solutions on AWS Wavelength at the edge of Verizon’s 5G network



NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developers and businesses can now tap into the power of Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength in two new locations: Dallas and Miami. Verizon 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing (MEC) platform designed to enable developers to build applications for mobile end-users and wireless edge devices with ultra-low latency, extended battery life, massive throughput and more. Verizon and AWS launched Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength in August in Boston and the Bay Area and have since expanded to seven cities overall, including Atlanta, New York and Washington, DC, with plans to reach ten cities by year end.

5G Edge moves the data and processing done by the applications and services closer to the end user at the edge of the network. This shortens the roundtrip that data needs to travel, reducing lag time, or latency, and helps critical, performance-impacting applications respond more quickly and efficiently. AWS Wavelength brings AWS compute and storage services to the edge of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, allowing innovators to develop applications with increased speeds, massive bandwidth and ultra-low latency.

In the Cellular-Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) spaces, 5G and MEC are essential building blocks for enabling autonomous and connected vehicles.



Several C-V2X and V2X innovators are already testing their solutions at the edge of Verizon’s 5G network.



Renovo’s automotive data platform intelligently indexes and filters Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) vehicle-data in near-real time. Verizon’s 5G and MEC deployments have allowed Renovo to prove out new Network-ADAS safety features such as real-time alerts for all vehicles in the vicinity of an emergency-braking event and other situations where drivers need to react instantly to dangerous situations ahead.