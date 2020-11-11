 

NeoVolta NV14 Outshines the Competition with Safety, Performance and Compatibility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 21:00  |  30   |   |   

What You Should Know When Buying a Home Solar Battery System

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – More and more American homes are pairing rooftop solar with a solar battery system. With utility rates constantly on the rise, storing solar power for nighttime use has become a smart investment for many households. Homeowners are also looking for blackout protection in the face of extreme weather and wildfire-related power shutdowns, especially in California.

If you’re one of those homeowners looking to add a home battery system to your solar installation, here are five things you should know:

  1. Not all battery chemistry is the same. Most home solar storage systems use a lithium ion battery, the kind used in smartphones and electric cars. The problem with lithium ion is that it’s prone to thermal runaway, in which the battery rapidly overheats and combusts, potentially releasing toxic cobalt. NeoVolta offers a safer solution. Its innovative NV14 system uses lithium iron phosphate chemistry, which is cobalt-free and does not have the same thermal runaway concerns. Tests have also shown that lithium iron phosphate batteries last longer than ordinary lithium ion batteries.

  2. The importance of capacity and power. Solar batteries come with all kinds of specifications, but these are the two most important performance indicators. Capacity is the total amount of energy a battery can store, measured in kilowatt-hours (kWh). The NeoVolta NV14’s high capacity of 14.4 kWh can power a home longer than most competitors due to higher capacity. Homeowners can expand the NV14’s capacity to 24 kWh with the addition of a second battery called the NV24 (no extra inverter needed). Power indicates how much inverting power the energy storage system has. Think of this like speed. The NV14 is rated at 7.7 kilowatts, higher than most other mainstream systems. High capacity combined with high power means this system can power more appliances for a longer time than competitors in its class.

  3. Whole-home backup protection is not possible for very long. No residential storage system on the market has enough power and storage capacity to run an entire home, regardless of their advertising. Think of it like this: A 5,000-watt inverter will afford the home 5,000 watts of energy use, or approximately 20.83 amps of power. NeoVolta’s 7,680-watt inverter provides 32 amps of power (54% more than a 5,000-watt inverter). So a larger, more powerful inverter can power more of the home. Most homes use between 20 and 60 amps or more of power per hour. High-amperage appliances like air conditioning, electric ovens, and electric water heaters use massive amounts of power when running, so whole-home backup is not realistic with today’s battery and inverter technology. What the right system can do is keep your lights and your critical appliances on long enough to get you through a blackout and have your solar panels recharge your battery the next day. Again, look at the ratings for capacity and power when comparing systems.
Disclaimer

09.11.20
NeoVolta Announces 211% Quarter-On-Quarter Increase in First Quarter 2021 Revenues
28.10.20
NeoVolta Adds 34 Dealers In Nation's Leading Solar Producing State, California