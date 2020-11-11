DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Research Update ENCAVIS AG publishes consensus of analysts regarding the disclosure of consolidated financial results Q3/9M 2020 and the guidance 2020e (news with additional features) 11.11.2020 / 21:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Encavis AG publishes consensus of analysts regarding the disclosure of consolidated financial results Q3/9M 2020 and the guidance 2020e



Hamburg, November 11, 2020 - SDAX-listed solar park and wind farm operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) is presenting an analysts' consensus focussing on the five relevant steering criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its Q3/9M interim statement 2020.

Currently seven out of ten research analysts who cover Encavis participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of the third quarter 2020e, the first nine months of 2020e as well as the guidance for the current fiscal year 2020e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.

The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the company:

www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/research

About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes on institutional investors.

The environmental, social and governance performance of Encavis AG has been evaluated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies, and received the ISS ESG Prime Label and the MSCI Rating A.

Further information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com.



Language: English Company: ENCAVIS AG

