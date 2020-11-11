Revlon to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results and Host a Conference Call on November 12, 2020

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced that on Thursday, November 12, 2020 the Company intends to release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. NYC time.

Revlon’s earnings call can be accessed from the U.S. and Canada by dialing 1-877-876-9177, using the passcode “Revlon.” Callers from outside the U.S. and Canada may access the call by dialing 1-785-424-1672, using the passcode “Revlon.” Alternatively, the call can be monitored via webcast by going to “Webcasts and Presentations” on Revlon’s Investor Relations website at www.revloninc.com.