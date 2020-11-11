 

EVO Payments to Present at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Conference

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced that James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Individuals may listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.evopayments.com. A recording of the presentation will be archived on the site following the event.

About EVO Payments Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.

EVO Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results