EVO Payments to Present at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Conference

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced that James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Individuals may listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.evopayments.com. A recording of the presentation will be archived on the site following the event.