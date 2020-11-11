 

Hodder Education And BookFusion To Bring Digital Educational Content To Classrooms

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hodder Education and BookFusion announced their partnership to deliver top-quality digital educational content to key international markets and the Caribbean.

The collaboration with BookFusion allows schools, educators and Ministries of Education to have access to a wide array of educational resources from Hodder Education using an easy, intuitive and seamless application with industry-leading rich interactivity that allows readers to sync, store, manage and enjoy their ebooks regardless of format both online and offline.

Robert Sulley, Group Development Director, says "At a time when a record number of students are learning online, Hodder Education is happy to provide access to our digital resources anytime, anywhere and on any device through the BookFusion platform.  Our goal is to assist with removing any challenges learners may face as we undergo the digital transformation process."

Dwayne Campbell, Founder and CEO of BookFusion, says "We are excited to partner with Hodder Education. Their award-winning educational content will now be accessible to students on a platform that puts the student learning experience first."

Hodder Education: Denise Watts Lawrence, Denise.wattslawrence@hoddereducation.com

To view the the digital textbooks of Hodder Education resources click here: https://www.bookfusion.com/store/hoddereducation

About Hodder Education Group:

Hodder Education Group is one of the UK's largest educational publishers and has been working with schools and colleges, expert authors and awarding organisations for many years to create quality print and digital resources that support students and teachers across Primary, Secondary and Further Education, within the UK, Caribbean Region and around the world. Hodder Education Group is part of Hachette UK.

About Hachette UK:

We are one of the UK's largest publishing groups, with 10 autonomous publishing divisions and over 50 imprints with a rich and diverse history.

Our award-winning adult publishing divisions are Little, Brown, Orion, John Murray Press, Hodder & Stoughton, Headline, Quercus, Bookouture and Octopus. Hachette Children's Group publishes a diverse range of books for children of all ages and Hodder Education is a market leader in resources for both primary and secondary schools around the world.

About Bookfusion

BookFusion is a global technology platform that provides digital solutions for readers, publishers & authors, business, educational institutions and enterprises. Its mission is to push eBooks beyond the mere representation of print and redefine the reading experience.

