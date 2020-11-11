 

DGAP-News MorphoSys and Cherry Biolabs Announce licensing of Hemibody Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.11.2020, 22:04  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MorphoSys and Cherry Biolabs Announce licensing of Hemibody Technology

11.11.2020 / 22:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Media Release
Planegg/Munich/Würzburg, Germany, November 11, 2020


MorphoSys and Cherry Biolabs Announce licensing of Hemibody Technology

- The parties signed a multi-target exclusive licensing agreement for application of Cherry Biolabs' Hemibody technology

- Combination with MorphoSys' antibody know-how enables discovery and development of next-generation T-cell engager molecules


MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) and Cherry Biolabs GmbH, a spin-off from the University Hospital Würzburg, today announced that they entered into a licensing agreement granting MorphoSys the rights to apply Cherry Biolabs' innovative, multispecific Hemibody technology to six exclusive targets. This Hemibody technology, in combination with MorphoSys' antibody know-how and technologies, offers the potential to generate novel T-cell engaging medicines with higher precision and better safety profiles for the treatment of cancer patients. Financial details were not disclosed.

"As part of its internal research efforts, MorphoSys is continuously looking to add new cutting-edge technologies with the aim of generating differentiated, more efficacious and safer antibody-based therapeutics for its proprietary pipeline, and the licensing agreement with Cherry Biolabs is an important step towards developing new treatments for cancer patients with unmet medical needs", commented Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys. "The combination of MorphoSys' proven track record in antibody discovery and development and Cherry Biolabs' Hemibody technology has the potential to significantly broaden therapeutic approaches and improve patients' lives."

Seite 1 von 6
Morphosys Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MorphoSys and Cherry Biolabs Announce licensing of Hemibody Technology DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MorphoSys and Cherry Biolabs Announce licensing of Hemibody Technology 11.11.2020 / 22:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   Media Release …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:20 Uhr
Morphosys hat mit Monjuvi bereits mehr als vier Millionen Euro umgesetzt
22:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: MorphoSys veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für die ersten neun Monate und das dritte Quartal 2020 (deutsch)
22:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Reports Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Results
22:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: MorphoSys veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für die ersten neun Monate und das dritte Quartal 2020
22:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Cherry Biolabs geben Lizenzvereinbarung für Hemibody-Technologie bekannt (deutsch)
22:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Cherry Biolabs geben Lizenzvereinbarung für Hemibody-Technologie bekannt
22:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: Xencor, MorphoSys und Incyte vereinbaren globale Entwicklungskollaboration zu Tafasitamab in Kombination mit Plamotamab (deutsch)
22:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: Xencor, MorphoSys and Incyte Enter into Global Development Collaboration for Tafasitamab in Combination with Plamotamab
22:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: Xencor, MorphoSys und Incyte vereinbaren globale Entwicklungskollaboration zu Tafasitamab in Kombination mit Plamotamab
17:33 Uhr
Biotech Report: Biogen (IDP) erholt, Evotec (EVT) und MorhoSys (MOR) ziehen an

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:34 Uhr
9.466
Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
29.10.20
980
MORPHOSYS -Schwellenmitteilungen-Tabelle / Analysten-Tabelle / Charts
14.10.20
143
BRYAN GARNIER belässt MORPHOSYS auf 'Buy'
06.08.20
637
MorphoSys | Ausbruch aus der mehrjährigen Seitwärtsrange
06.05.20
772
Morphosys – fachliche Überlegungen zur Entwicklungspipeline