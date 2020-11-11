DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MorphoSys and Cherry Biolabs Announce licensing of Hemibody Technology 11.11.2020 / 22:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Planegg/Munich/Würzburg, Germany, November 11, 2020



MorphoSys and Cherry Biolabs Announce licensing of Hemibody Technology

- The parties signed a multi-target exclusive licensing agreement for application of Cherry Biolabs' Hemibody technology

- Combination with MorphoSys' antibody know-how enables discovery and development of next-generation T-cell engager molecules



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) and Cherry Biolabs GmbH, a spin-off from the University Hospital Würzburg, today announced that they entered into a licensing agreement granting MorphoSys the rights to apply Cherry Biolabs' innovative, multispecific Hemibody technology to six exclusive targets. This Hemibody technology, in combination with MorphoSys' antibody know-how and technologies, offers the potential to generate novel T-cell engaging medicines with higher precision and better safety profiles for the treatment of cancer patients. Financial details were not disclosed.

"As part of its internal research efforts, MorphoSys is continuously looking to add new cutting-edge technologies with the aim of generating differentiated, more efficacious and safer antibody-based therapeutics for its proprietary pipeline, and the licensing agreement with Cherry Biolabs is an important step towards developing new treatments for cancer patients with unmet medical needs", commented Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys. "The combination of MorphoSys' proven track record in antibody discovery and development and Cherry Biolabs' Hemibody technology has the potential to significantly broaden therapeutic approaches and improve patients' lives."