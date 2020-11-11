Savara to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced that Matthew Pauls, Chairman and Interim CEO, will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST/11:55 AM PST.
Interested parties can access a live audio webcast on the Investors page of the Savara website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure sufficient time for any software download that may be required for the webcast. An archived presentation will be available on Savara's website for 90 days.
About Savara
Savara is an orphan lung disease company with a pipeline comprised of three investigational compounds, all of which use an inhaled delivery route. Our lead program, Molgradex, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). AeroVanc (vancomycin hydrochloride inhalation powder) is in Phase 3 development for persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) lung infection in people living with cystic fibrosis (CF). Apulmiq is a Phase 3-ready inhaled ciprofloxacin for non-CF bronchiectasis (NCFB). Savara’s strategy is to develop its pipeline products with the goal of becoming a leading company in its field. Our management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005504/en/
