Savara to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced that Matthew Pauls, Chairman and Interim CEO, will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST/11:55 AM PST.

Interested parties can access a live audio webcast on the Investors page of the Savara website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure sufficient time for any software download that may be required for the webcast. An archived presentation will be available on Savara's website for 90 days.