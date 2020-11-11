Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Wolfe Research’s 2nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at Wolfe Research’s 2nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which will be webcast on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer will answer questions about the company at 9:15 a.m. EST.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.