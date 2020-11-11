Pulse Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Management is scheduled to present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:00pm ET.

Management is scheduled to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:00pm ET.

Management is also scheduled to participate in the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference hosting one-on-one meetings Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A presentation webcast will be available in advance of the event on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00am ET.

Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast from all conferences on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.pulsebiosciences.com.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. If cleared, the CellFX System will be the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of the Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, such as the ability to non-thermally clear cells while sparing non-cellular tissue, to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy. Subject to regulatory approval, the initial commercial use of the CellFX System is expected to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System is intended to offer customer value with a utilization-based revenue model across a spectrum of clinical applications. To learn more please visit www.pulsebiosciences.com.

Caution: Pulse Biosciences’ CellFX System and Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology are for investigational use only.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005645/en/