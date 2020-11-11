Yelp to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced that management will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com.