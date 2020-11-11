Yelp to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced that management will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
The live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos, and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect, and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment, or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005662/en/
