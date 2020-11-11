Getty Realty Corp. Appoints Brian Dickman as New Chief Financial Officer

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that Brian R. Dickman has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective December 14, 2020. Mr. Dickman will succeed Danion Fielding, who previously announced his intention to resign for personal reasons. Mr. Fielding will stay on as Chief Financial Officer through December 11, 2020.

“I am pleased to welcome Brian to our leadership team,” said Christopher J. Constant, Getty’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Brian is a seasoned executive with extensive real estate experience and a track record of demonstrated leadership capabilities, which makes him an excellent addition to the Getty team.” Mr. Constant continued, “On behalf of our entire Company, I want to thank Danion for his service to Getty. We have truly valued his leadership and contributions. We wish Danion much success in his future endeavors. I anticipate a smooth transition of the CFO position and expect no disruption to the continued execution of our strategic plans.”