SpartanNash Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

“In the past nine weeks since taking the CEO position I’ve visited a great number of our distribution centers and retail stores. The passion demonstrated by our associates is nothing short of inspirational,” said Tony Sarsam, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am energized and excited about the profitable growth opportunities that lie ahead for our business. As I immerse further into our business, I will continue to assess our long-term strategy, focus on motivating our associates and recognizing their accomplishments, identifying opportunities to make investments to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our supply chain, and evaluating how to best position SpartanNash to deliver shareholder value for years to come.”

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter increased $61.0 million, or 3.1%, to $2.06 billion from $2.00 billion in the prior year quarter. The increase in net sales was generated through higher sales attributable to increased consumer demand related to COVID-19 in the Company’s Retail and Food Distribution segments, as well as continued growth with existing Food Distribution customers, partially offset by the continued impact of domestic base access and commissary shopping restrictions associated with COVID-19 in the Military segment.

Gross profit for the third quarter was $324.8 million, or 15.8% of net sales, compared to $290.4 million, or 14.5% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. The improvement in the gross profit rate was driven by improvements in margin rates at all three segments, as well as an increase in the proportion of Retail and Food Distribution segment sales, which generate higher margin rates than the Military segment.

Reported operating expenses for the third quarter were $295.8 million, or 14.4% of net sales, compared to $274.6 million, or 13.7% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. The increase in expenses as a rate of sales compared to the prior year quarter was due to increased incentive compensation related to improved Company performance, a higher mix of Retail segment sales which have higher operating expense rates, higher supply chain expenses in the Food Distribution segment, and a $5.2 million increase in restructuring and asset impairment charges, partially offset by increased leverage of retail store labor expenses and other fixed costs due to the higher sales volume in the quarter.

The Company reported operating earnings of $29.0 million compared to $15.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was attributable to increased sales volume, as well as the changes in rates of margin and operating expenses previously mentioned, partially offset by higher impairment charges. Adjusted operating earnings(1) were $35.8 million compared to $20.3 million in the prior year quarter and are adjusted for the items detailed in Table 3.

Interest expense decreased $3.9 million from the prior year quarter due to multiple rate cuts implemented by the Federal Reserve during 2019 and in early 2020, as well as the Company’s pay down of the debt balance made possible by higher earnings and lower required investments in working capital. Postretirement benefit expense was favorable $10.1 million from cycling charges related to the termination of the Company’s pension plan in the prior year quarter.

The Company reported earnings from continuing operations of $20.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. The improvement reflects the operating earnings and non-operating expense changes noted above. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations(2) for the third quarter were $25.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the prior year quarter were $10.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. A reconciliation of reported earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations is included at Table 4.

Adjusted EBITDA(3) increased $15.4 million, or 37.2%, to $57.0 million compared to $41.6 million in the prior year quarter due to factors mentioned above.

Please see the financial tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure, prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Segment Financial Results

Food Distribution

Net sales for Food Distribution increased $73.2 million, or 7.8%, to $1.01 billion from $0.94 billion in the prior year quarter. The increase was due to sales growth with existing customers, as well as incremental volume associated with increased consumer demand related to COVID-19, partially offset by the impact of the Company’s decision to exit its Fresh Production operations.

Reported operating earnings for Food Distribution were $9.2 million compared to $11.7 million in the prior year quarter. During the quarter, the Company made the decision to abandon a tradename within this segment to better align with the Company’s overall transportation operations and to provide a more integrated solution to its customers, resulting in a $7.0 million impairment of the associated indefinite-lived tradename asset. The decrease in reported operating earnings for Food Distribution was due to this asset impairment charge, as well as an increase in supply chain and corporate administrative expenses, partially offset by increased earnings due to the higher sales volume. Third quarter adjusted operating earnings(1) were $15.7 million compared to $15.5 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating earnings exclude asset impairment and restructuring charges in both years and losses associated with the Fresh Kitchen operations in the prior year quarter.

Retail

Net sales for Retail increased $35.1 million, or 6.2%, to $596.7 million from $561.6 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to increased consumer demand related to COVID-19, as discussed above. Comparable store sales of 10.6% were partially offset by the impact of lower fuel sales, as well as store closures. During the quarter, the Company experienced more than 175% growth in its eCommerce business.

Reported operating earnings for Retail were $22.3 million compared to $6.7 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in reported operating earnings was due to the increase in sales volume, improvements in margin rates, including inventory shrink, and improved leverage of store labor. These favorable variances were partially offset by higher incentive compensation due to the improved segment performance. Adjusted operating earnings(1) were $22.6 million compared to $7.3 million in the prior year quarter and exclude merger/acquisition and integration expenses in the current year and restructuring charges in the prior year quarter.

Military Distribution

Net sales for Military Distribution decreased $47.2 million, or 9.5%, to $452.0 million from $499.2 million in the prior year quarter. Growth in private label and export sales were more than offset by the impact of domestic base access and commissary shopping restrictions associated with COVID-19, which have led to significant declines in Defense Commissary Agency sales as a whole.

The reported operating loss for Military Distribution was $2.5 million compared to $2.6 million in the prior year quarter. The change was driven by improved margin rates, partially offset by higher corporate administrative expenses, the impact of lower sales volumes and, to a lesser extent, increases in the rate of warehousing expenses. Adjusted operating loss(1) was $2.5 million for the quarter in both years.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash flows provided by operating activities for the year-to-date period of fiscal 2020 were $223.8 million compared to $140.0 million in the prior year, driven by increased profitability and reductions in working capital. In 2020, the Company has generated $178.0 million in free cash flow(4) year-to-date, compared to $93.1 million in the prior year. The Company reduced net long-term debt(5) by $145.0 million year-to-date in fiscal 2020. The reduction in net long-term debt, combined with increased profitability, resulted in an improvement in the Company’s net long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio over this period of time from 3.7x to 2.3x, calculated on a trailing thirteen periods basis.

Capital expenditures and IT capital(6) totaled $53.5 million in the year-to-date period compared to $46.9 million in the prior year.

Through the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company has declared $20.8 million in quarterly cash dividends equal to $0.1925 per common share. The Company also repurchased 860,752 shares for a total of $10.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, at an average price of $11.62 per share.

Outlook

For the 53-week fiscal year ending January 2, 2021, the Company is updating its annual outlook from what was previously provided on August 12, 2020 to reflect actual financial results, its expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year, and the forecasted impact of stock warrants, which were granted early in the fourth quarter.

For fiscal year 2020, the Company now anticipates adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations(7) of approximately $2.42 to $2.50 compared to its prior projection of $2.40 to $2.60. The Company’s updated guidance reflects the continued benefits of sales trends associated with COVID-19 and the related increase in consumer demand, offset by estimated non-cash stock warrant expense of $6.0 million to $7.0 million, or $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share. Reported earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to range from $2.09 to $2.17 compared to its prior projection of $2.13 to $2.41.

The Company now expects fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA to range from $237.0 million to $242.0 million compared to its prior guidance of $232.0 million to $242.0 million.

The Company's updated guidance now reflects capital expenditures and IT capital in the range of $80.0 million to $85.0 million for the fiscal year. Depreciation and amortization have been updated to a range of $88.0 million to $90.0 million. Interest expense is now expected to range from $18.0 million to $18.5 million. The Company’s updated guidance now reflects an adjusted effective tax rate of 23.5% to 24.0% and a reported effective tax rate of 13.0% to 13.5%.

Conference Call

A telephone conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results is scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website, www.spartannash.com/webcasts. Simply click on “For Investors” and follow the links to the live webcast. The webcast will remain available for replay on the Company’s website for approximately ten days.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 156 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “outlook,” “believe,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “expects,” “guidance,” “trend,” “on track,” “encouraged” or “plan” or similar expressions. The statements in the “Outlook” section of this press release are inherently forward looking. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to SpartanNash as of today's date, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's ability to compete in the highly competitive grocery distribution, retail grocery, and military distribution industries. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in SpartanNash’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning SpartanNash, or other matters and attributable to SpartanNash or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. SpartanNash does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

(1) A reconciliation of operating earnings to adjusted operating earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 3 below.

(2) A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 4 below.

(3) A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 2 below.

(4) A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 6 below.

(5) A reconciliation of long-term debt and finance lease obligations to net long-term debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 5 below.

(6) A reconciliation of purchases of property and equipment to capital expenditures and IT capital, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 7 below.

(7) A reconciliation of projected earnings per share from continuing operations to adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 8 below.

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 40 Weeks Ended October 3, October 5, October 3, October 5, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 2,060,816 $ 1,999,808 $ 7,101,373 $ 6,538,112 Cost of sales 1,735,994 1,709,447 6,014,610 5,581,015 Gross profit 324,822 290,361 1,086,763 957,097 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 289,039 273,286 981,066 900,160 Merger/acquisition and integration 242 — 242 1,364 Restructuring charges and asset impairment 6,543 1,296 20,455 10,215 Total operating expenses 295,824 274,582 1,001,763 911,739 Operating earnings 28,998 15,779 85,000 45,358 Other expenses and (income) Interest expense 3,522 7,375 14,810 27,952 Loss on debt extinguishment — 329 — 329 Postretirement benefit expense (income) 101 10,221 (597 ) 19,677 Other, net (141 ) (180 ) (547 ) (1,071 ) Total other expenses, net 3,482 17,745 13,666 46,887 Earnings (loss) before income taxes and discontinued operations 25,516 (1,966 ) 71,334 (1,529 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,564 (1,656 ) 7,513 (1,973 ) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 19,952 (310 ) 63,821 444 Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (27 ) — (126 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 19,952 $ (337 ) $ 63,821 $ 318 Basic earnings (loss) per share: Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.56 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.78 $ 0.01 Loss from discontinued operations — — — — Net earnings (loss) $ 0.56 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.78 $ 0.01 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.56 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.78 $ 0.01 Loss from discontinued operations — — — — Net earnings (loss) $ 0.56 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.78 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 35,730 36,340 35,900 36,248 Diluted 35,732 36,340 35,900 36,248

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) October 3, December 28, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,903 $ 24,172 Accounts and notes receivable, net 387,114 345,320 Inventories, net 586,351 537,212 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 73,192 58,775 Property and equipment held for sale 21,942 31,203 Total current assets 1,095,502 996,682 Property and equipment, net 562,326 615,816 Goodwill 181,035 181,035 Intangible assets, net 119,039 130,434 Operating lease assets 269,025 268,982 Other assets, net 94,632 82,660 Total assets $ 2,321,559 $ 2,275,609 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 501,099 $ 405,370 Accrued payroll and benefits 91,001 59,680 Other accrued expenses 53,439 51,295 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 43,705 42,440 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 5,338 6,349 Total current liabilities 694,582 565,134 Long-term liabilities Deferred income taxes 52,952 43,111 Operating lease liabilities 261,621 267,350 Other long-term liabilities 48,033 30,272 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 540,920 682,204 Total long-term liabilities 903,526 1,022,937 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Common stock, voting, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 35,871 and 36,351 shares outstanding 484,612 490,233 Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding — — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,479 ) (1,600 ) Retained earnings 240,318 198,905 Total shareholders’ equity 723,451 687,538 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,321,559 $ 2,275,609

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) 40 Weeks Ended (In thousands) October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 Cash flow activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 223,832 $ 140,034 Net cash used in investing activities (35,536 ) (117,645 ) Net cash used in financing activities (185,565 ) (17,385 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations — (153 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,731 4,851 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 24,172 18,585 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 26,903 $ 23,436

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA Table 1: Net Sales and Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment (Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 40 Weeks Ended (In thousands) October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 Food Distribution Segment: Net sales $ 1,012,204 49.1 % $ 939,047 47.0 % $ 3,471,561 48.9 % $ 3,043,668 46.6 % Operating earnings 9,191 11,699 34,990 36,564 Retail Segment: Net sales 596,659 29.0 % 561,605 28.1 % 2,010,483 28.3 % 1,833,347 28.0 % Operating earnings 22,318 6,726 59,416 14,600 Military Segment: Net sales 451,953 21.9 % 499,156 24.9 % 1,619,329 22.8 % 1,661,097 25.4 % Operating loss (2,511 ) (2,646 ) (9,406 ) (5,806 ) Total: Net sales $ 2,060,816 100.0 % $ 1,999,808 100.0 % $ 7,101,373 100.0 % $ 6,538,112 100.0 % Operating earnings 28,998 15,779 85,000 45,358

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company also provides information regarding Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), adjusted operating earnings, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, total net long-term debt, free cash flow and projected adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations. These are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below, and are used by management to allocate resources, assess performance against its peers and evaluate overall performance. The Company believes these measures provide useful information for both management and its investors. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide additional understanding of the trends and special circumstances that affect its business. These measures provide useful supplemental information that helps investors to establish a basis for expected performance and the ability to evaluate actual results against that expectation. The measures, when considered in connection with GAAP results, can be used to assess the overall performance of the Company as well as assess the Company’s performance against its peers. These measures are also used as a basis for certain compensation programs sponsored by the Company. In addition, securities analysts, fund managers and other shareholders and stakeholders that communicate with the Company request its financial results in these adjusted formats.

Current year adjusted operating earnings, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude “Fresh Cut operating losses” subsequent to the decision to exit these operations during the first quarter, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives, and fees paid to a third-party advisory firm associated with Project One Team, the Company’s initiative to drive growth while increasing efficiency and reducing costs. Pension termination income related to a refund from the annuity provider associated with the final reconciliation of participant data is excluded from adjusted earnings from continuing operations. These items are considered “non-operational” or “non-core” in nature. Prior year adjusted operating earnings, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude “Fresh Kitchen operating losses” subsequent to the decision to exit these operations at the beginning of the third quarter, costs associated with organizational realignment, which include significant changes to the Company’s management team, and fees paid to a third-party advisory firm associated with Project One Team, the Company’s initiative to drive growth while increasing efficiency and reducing costs. Pension termination costs, primarily related to non-operating settlement expense associated with the distribution of pension assets, are excluded from adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and to a lesser extent adjusted operating earnings.

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 40 Weeks Ended (In thousands) October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 Net earnings (loss) $ 19,952 $ (337 ) $ 63,821 $ 318 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — 27 — 126 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,564 (1,656 ) 7,513 (1,973 ) Other expenses, net 3,482 17,745 13,666 46,887 Operating earnings 28,998 15,779 85,000 45,358 Adjustments: LIFO expense 387 1,268 3,158 3,761 Depreciation and amortization 20,858 20,351 68,611 67,513 Merger/acquisition and integration 242 — 242 1,364 Restructuring, asset impairment and other charges 6,543 1,296 20,455 10,215 Fresh Cut operating losses — — 2,262 — Fresh Kitchen operating losses — 2,204 — 2,204 Stock-based compensation 1,033 638 5,181 6,735 Non-cash rent (1,188 ) (1,082 ) (3,981 ) (4,542 ) Costs associated with Project One Team — — 493 5,428 Organizational realignment costs — 935 — 1,812 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 40 — 5,121 — Loss on disposal of assets 35 — 3,462 — Other non-cash charges 94 187 193 710 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,042 $ 41,576 $ 190,197 $ 140,558

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, continued (Adjusted EBITDA) (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 40 Weeks Ended (In thousands) October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 Food Distribution: Operating earnings $ 9,191 $ 11,699 $ 34,990 $ 36,564 Adjustments: LIFO expense 295 639 1,684 1,869 Depreciation and amortization 7,413 7,390 24,561 25,368 Merger/acquisition and integration — — — (130 ) Restructuring, asset impairment and other charges 6,538 1,043 19,222 10,724 Fresh Cut operating losses — — 2,262 — Fresh Kitchen operating losses — 2,204 — 2,204 Stock-based compensation 522 302 2,524 3,319 Non-cash rent 31 147 125 353 Costs associated with Project One Team — — 265 2,877 Organizational realignment costs — 495 — 960 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives — — 3,143 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (6 ) — 1,613 — Other non-cash charges 52 14 103 391 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,036 $ 23,933 $ 90,492 $ 84,499 Retail: Operating earnings $ 22,318 $ 6,726 $ 59,416 $ 14,600 Adjustments: LIFO (gain) expense (15 ) 257 586 858 Depreciation and amortization 10,489 10,197 34,570 33,048 Merger/acquisition and integration 242 — 242 1,494 Restructuring charges (gains) and asset impairment 5 253 1,233 (509 ) Stock-based compensation 364 222 1,756 2,325 Non-cash rent (1,134 ) (1,149 ) (3,818 ) (4,612 ) Costs associated with Project One Team — — 164 1,845 Organizational realignment costs — 318 — 616 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 9 — 1,441 — Loss on disposal of assets 34 — 1,905 — Other non-cash charges 30 243 64 410 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,342 $ 17,067 $ 97,559 $ 50,075 Military: Operating loss $ (2,511 ) $ (2,646 ) $ (9,406 ) $ (5,806 ) Adjustments: LIFO expense 107 372 888 1,034 Depreciation and amortization 2,956 2,764 9,480 9,097 Stock-based compensation 147 114 901 1,091 Non-cash rent (85 ) (80 ) (288 ) (283 ) Costs associated with Project One Team — — 64 706 Organizational realignment costs — 122 — 236 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 31 — 537 — Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 7 — (56 ) — Other non-cash charges (gains) 12 (70 ) 26 (91 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 664 $ 576 $ 2,146 $ 5,984

Notes: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus interest, discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items including deferred (stock) compensation, the LIFO provision, as well as adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company’s definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Operating Earnings to Adjusted Operating Earnings (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 40 Weeks Ended (In thousands) October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 Operating earnings $ 28,998 $ 15,779 $ 85,000 $ 45,358 Adjustments: Merger/acquisition and integration 242 — 242 1,364 Restructuring, asset impairment and other 6,543 1,296 20,455 10,215 Fresh Cut operating losses — — 2,262 — Fresh Kitchen operating losses — 2,204 — 2,204 Costs associated with Project One Team — — 493 5,428 Organizational realignment costs — 935 — 1,812 Expenses associated with tax planning (15 ) — 82 — Pension termination — 28 — 48 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 40 43 5,121 484 Adjusted operating earnings $ 35,808 $ 20,285 $ 113,655 $ 66,913 Reconciliation of operating earnings (loss) to adjusted operating earnings (loss) by segment: Food Distribution: Operating earnings $ 9,191 $ 11,699 $ 34,990 $ 36,564 Adjustments: Merger/acquisition and integration — — — (130 ) Restructuring, asset impairment and other 6,538 1,043 19,222 10,724 Fresh Cut operating losses — — 2,262 — Fresh Kitchen operating losses — 2,204 — 2,204 Costs associated with Project One Team — — 265 2,877 Organizational realignment costs — 495 — 960 Expenses associated with tax planning (8 ) — 44 — Pension termination — 15 — 26 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives — 31 3,143 392 Adjusted operating earnings $ 15,721 $ 15,487 $ 59,926 $ 53,617 Retail: Operating earnings $ 22,318 $ 6,726 $ 59,416 $ 14,600 Adjustments: Merger/acquisition and integration 242 — 242 1,494 Restructuring charges (gains) and asset impairment 5 253 1,233 (509 ) Costs associated with Project One Team — — 164 1,845 Organizational realignment costs — 318 — 616 Expenses associated with tax planning (5 ) — 27 — Pension termination — 10 — 17 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 9 12 1,441 83 Adjusted operating earnings $ 22,569 $ 7,319 $ 62,523 $ 18,146 Military: Operating loss $ (2,511 ) $ (2,646 ) $ (9,406 ) $ (5,806 ) Adjustments: Costs associated with Project One Team — — 64 706 Organizational realignment costs — 122 — 236 Expenses associated with tax planning (2 ) — 11 — Pension termination — 3 — 5 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 31 — 537 9 Adjusted operating loss $ (2,482 ) $ (2,521 ) $ (8,794 ) $ (4,850 )

Notes: Adjusted operating earnings is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as operating earnings plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted operating earnings is not a measure of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company’s definition of adjusted operating earnings may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 4: Reconciliation of Earnings (loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 per diluted per diluted (In thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings share Earnings share Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 19,952 $ 0.56 $ (310 ) $ (0.01 ) Adjustments: Merger/acquisition and integration 242 — Restructuring, asset impairment and other 6,543 1,296 Fresh Kitchen operating losses — 2,204 Organizational realignment costs — 935 Loss on debt extinguishment — 329 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 40 43 Expenses associated with tax planning (15 ) — Pension termination — 10,159 Total adjustments 6,810 14,966 Income tax effect on adjustments (a) (1,830 ) (3,751 ) Impact of CARES Act (b) 212 — Total adjustments, net of taxes 5,192 0.14 * 11,215 0.31 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $ 25,144 $ 0.70 $ 10,905 $ 0.30 40 Weeks Ended October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 per diluted per diluted (In thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings share Earnings share Earnings from continuing operations $ 63,821 $ 1.78 $ 444 $ 0.01 Adjustments: Merger/acquisition and integration 242 1,364 Restructuring, asset impairment and other 20,455 10,215 Fresh Cut operating losses 2,262 — Fresh Kitchen operating losses — 2,204 Costs associated with Project One Team 493 5,428 Organizational realignment costs — 1,812 Loss on debt extinguishment — 329 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 5,121 484 Expenses associated with tax planning 82 — Pension termination (1,004 ) 19,510 Total adjustments 27,651 41,346 Income tax effect on adjustments (a) (6,827 ) (10,166 ) Impact of CARES Act (b) (9,298 ) — Total adjustments, net of taxes 11,526 0.32 31,180 0.86 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $ 75,347 $ 2.10 $ 31,624 $ 0.87 * Includes rounding

(a) The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the applicable tax rate to the adjustments. (b) Represents tax impacts attributable to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, primarily related to additional deductions and the utilization of net operating loss carrybacks.

Notes: Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as earnings from continuing operations plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is not a measure of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company’s definition of adjusted earnings from continuing operations may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 5: Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to Net Long-Term Debt (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited) October 3, December 28, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities $ 5,338 $ 6,349 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 540,920 682,204 Total debt 546,258 688,553 Cash and cash equivalents (26,903 ) (24,172 ) Net long-term debt $ 519,355 $ 664,381

Notes: Net long-term debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as long-term debt and finance lease obligations plus current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes both management and its investors find the information useful because it reflects the amount of long-term debt obligations that are not covered by available cash and temporary investments. Net long-term debt is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 6: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited) 40 Weeks Ended (In thousands) October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 223,832 $ 140,034 Less: Purchases of property and equipment 45,880 46,905 Free cash flow $ 177,952 $ 93,129

Notes: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash flows provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes it is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to both management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after capital expenditures, can be used for strategic business objectives, including the repayment of long-term debt. Free cash flow is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 7: Reconciliation of Purchases of Property and Equipment to Capital Expenditures and IT Capital (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited) 40 Weeks Ended (In thousands) October 3, 2020 October 5, 2019 Purchases of property and equipment $ 45,880 $ 46,905 Plus: Cloud computing spend 7,658 — Capital expenditures and IT capital $ 53,538 $ 46,905

Notes: Capital expenditures and IT capital is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding spending related to the development of cloud computing applications spend to capital expenditures, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Cloud computing spend only includes costs incurred during the application development phase and does not include ongoing costs of hosting or maintenance associated with these applications, which are expensed as incurred. The Company believes it is a useful indicator of the Company’s investment in its facilities and systems as it transitions to more cloud-based IT systems. Capital expenditures and IT capital is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 8: Reconciliation of Projected Earnings per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations to Projected Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited) 53 Weeks Ending January 2, 2021 Low High Earnings from continuing operations $ 2.09 $ 2.17 Adjustments, net of taxes: Merger/acquisition and integration expenses 0.01 0.01 Costs associated with Project One Team 0.01 0.01 Pension termination (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Restructuring and asset impairment 0.43 0.43 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 0.11 0.11 Fresh Cut operating losses 0.05 0.05 Impact of CARES Act (0.26 ) (0.26 ) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $ 2.42 $ 2.50

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005748/en/