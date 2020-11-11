 

QIAGEN Launches Portable Digital SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test That Can Accurately Analyze Over 30 Samples Per Hour

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) has started commercialization of a portable digital test in the United States that can be used by laboratories to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in people with active infections in 2-15 minutes. A point of care (POC) claim will be added and EUA amended later this year.

The QIAreach SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test, developed in partnership with the Australian digital diagnostics company Ellume, sets new standards in scalability, validation and flexibility by processing more than 30 swab samples per hour, providing digital test results that do not require subjective interpretation, and allowing antibody tests to run simultaneously with antigen tests. This flexibility will be particularly valuable when vaccines are introduced.

QIAGEN has begun marketing and distributing QIAreach SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test in the United States after applying for FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for symptomatic patients. CE-IVD registration for European Union and other markets is expected as early as by the end of the year.

“As existing approaches often lack scalability and accuracy, antigen testing is playing an increasingly important role in national testing strategies as a complementary tool to PCR, the gold-standard for detecting active COVID-19 infections,” said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN. “QIAreach SARS-CoV Antigen is a fast, digital and easy to use test that makes use of sensitive nanoparticle technology from Ellume. In as little as two minutes it allows objective reading of test results that provide clear qualitative interpretation. And it addresses the growing need for higher throughput testing for SARS-CoV-2 antigen by processing up to eight tests per hub simultaneously.”

Please find the full press release here

###



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QIAGEN Launches Portable Digital SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test That Can Accurately Analyze Over 30 Samples Per Hour QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) has started commercialization of a portable digital test in the United States that can be used by laboratories to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in people with active infections in 2-15 minutes. A point …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Lemonade Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
 Bentley Systems Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) for Misleading Shareholders
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
QIAGEN führt mobilen digitalen SARS-CoV-2-Antigentest mit hoher Genauigkeit und einer Analysekapazität von mehr als 30 Proben pro Stunde ein
27.10.20
QIAGEN N.V. to hold investor call on Wednesday, October 28, after releasing results for Q3 2020 and first nine months of 2020
27.10.20
QIAGEN meldet starke Ergebnisse für das dritte Quartal und die ersten neun Monate 2020 und hebt Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2020 an
27.10.20
QIAGEN Reports Strong Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020 and Increases Outlook for Full-Year 2020
13.10.20
QIAGEN veröffentlicht starke vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020
13.10.20
QIAGEN reports strong preliminary results for third quarter of 2020