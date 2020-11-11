Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

“Velocity’s third quarter results highlight the significant progress our team has made in normalizing business operations and improving earnings performance,” said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. “The strong volumes we have experienced with the restart of our loan production activities have exceeded our expectations and reflect significant demand for the financing solutions we provide. We believe that opportunities for Velocity have expanded due to fundamental shifts in real estate markets, which have helped fuel heightened interest from our existing brokers and driven the recent addition of nearly four hundred new relationships. With the restart of our production operations, our business is back on track and poised to deliver strong performance and attractive returns going forward.”

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) reported net income of $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 and diluted earnings per common share of $0.11. Core income (1) for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.9 million, excluding severance costs related to workforce reductions. Book value per common share was $10.44, an increase from $10.26 as of June 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Operating Results KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 $ Variance % Variance Pretax income $ 5,025 $ 2,625 $ 2,400 91 % Net income $ 3,481 $ 2,141 $ 1,340 63 % Preferred stock deemed dividend(1) - $ (48,955 ) n.a. n.a. Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17 $ (2.33 ) $ 2.5 n.a. Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ (2.33 ) $ 2.4 n.a. Core Earnings(2) $ 3,913 $ 3,408 $ 505 15 % Pretax return on equity 9.60 % 4.94 % n.a. 94 % Return on equity 6.60 % 4.03 % n.a. 64 % Net interest margin - portfolio 3.77 % 3.54 % n.a. 6 % Net interest margin -total company 3.39 % 3.18 % n.a. 7 % Average common equity $ 209,468 $ 212,407 $ (2,939 ) (1 )% (1) Charged against common equity (2) Core earnings is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release.

Discussion of results:

3Q20 net income of $3.5 million reflects continued improvement in Velocity’s platform as it recovers from the COVID-driven market dislocation earlier this year

The difference between core earnings (1) and GAAP net income is severance costs related to workforce reduction resulting from streamlining of our loan operations processes

and GAAP net income is severance costs related to workforce reduction resulting from streamlining of our loan operations processes Net interest margin improvement was driven by fewer new nonperforming loans during 3Q20

TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ of UPB in millions) 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 $ Variance % Variance Held for Investment Investor 1-4 Rental $ 1,008 $ 841 $ 166 20 % Mixed Use 254 260 (5 ) (2 )% Multi-Family 187 193 (6 ) (3 )% Retail 173 178 (5 ) (3 )% All Other 364 373 (9 ) (2 )% Total $ 1,986 $ 1,845 $ 142 8 % Held for Sale Investor 1-4 Rental $ - $ 214 $ (214 ) (100 )% Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB $ 1,986 $ 2,059 $ (73 ) (4 )% Key loan portfolio metrics: Total loan count 6,029 6,294 Weighted average loan to value 66.18 % 65.86 % Weighted average total portfolio yield 8.21 % 7.59 % Weighted average portfolio debt cost 5.07 % 4.63 %

Discussion of results:

The weighted average total portfolio yield was 8.21% in 3Q20, an increase of 62 basis points from 2Q20, primarily driven by fewer new NPLs

The 44 basis point increase in portfolio related debt cost was primarily attributable to the higher cost 2020-2 and 2020-MC1 securitizations, completed in June and July, respectively

Velocity’s loan portfolio was $1.986 billion as of September 30, 2020, a 4% quarter-over-quarter decrease from June 30, 2020

Transferred approximately $214 million in UPB of short-term loans to the held for investment (HFI) portfolio during 3Q20. Previously these loans were accounted for as held for sale (HFS).

LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES ($ in millions) Oct. 2020 Sept. 2020 $ Variance % Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 47 $ 6 $ 40 656 % Traditional Perm. 16 2 14 733 % Short-term loans - - - - Total loan production $ 63 $ 8 $ 55 674 % Note: Loan production operations were suspended in late March 2020 and resumed in September 2020.

Discussion of results:

Velocity resumed loan production activities in September, funding $8 million in UPB of 30-year Investor 1-4 and Traditional Commercial loans in 3Q20 The relaunch has been met with strong demand from existing broker relationships and the addition of 396 new broker registrations resulted in $226 million in UPB of loan applications

Loan application volume in October totaled $252 million in UPB, and production volume totaled $63 million in UPB

CREDIT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 $ Variance % Variance Nonperforming loans(1) $ 314,727 $ 329,132 $ (14,405 ) (4 )% Nonperforming loans % total HFI Loans 15.84 % 15.99 % - (1 )% Total Charge Offs(2) $ 1,046 $ 75 $ 971 n.a. Charge-offs as a % of HFI loans 0.053 % 0.004 % - n.a. CECL Reserve $ 5,748 $ 5,221 $ 527 10 % (1) Nonperforming/Nonaccrual loans include loans 90+ days past due, loans in foreclosure and in bankruptcy. (2) $788 thousand of 3Q 2020 is related to an unusual and nonrecurring charge-off due to a fraud loan and not related to COVID-19 pandemic.

Discussion of results:

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans as of September 30, 2020, decreased to 15.84% from 15.99% as of June 30, 2020, driven by: Continued strong nonperforming asset resolution activity and fewer new nonperforming loans

The quarter-over-quarter increase in charge-offs was primarily due to one loan totaling $787 thousand, resulting from an unusual circumstance not indicative of worsening credit conditions Adjusted for the unusual circumstance loan, 3Q20 charge-offs were $259 thousand and in-line with historical levels

The CECL reserve increase in 3Q20 was driven a $1.6 million loan loss provision, $1.2 million of which was related to the transfer of short-term loans to the HFI portfolio, with the remainder related to normal provisioning

NET REVENUES ($ in thousands) 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 $ Variance % Variance Interest income $ 41,374 $ 39,755 $ 1,619 4 % Interest expense - portfolio related (22,347 ) (21,189 ) (1,158 ) 5 % Interest expense - corporate debt (1,913 ) (1,894 ) (19 ) 1 % Net Interest Income $ 17,114 $ 16,672 $ 442 3 % CECL provision (1,573 ) (1,800 ) 227 (13 )% Gain on loan sales (51 ) 155 (206 ) (133 )% Other Operating (loss) income 1,400 (1,494 ) 2,894 n.a. Total Net Revenues $ 16,890 $ 13,533 $ 3,357 25 %

CECL Reserve Reconciliation (Balance Sheet): 3Q 2020 ($ in thousands) Beginning Balance 6/30/2020 $ (5,220 ) Add: Reserve for short-term loans transferred to HFI (1,166 ) 3Q20 CECL provision (407 ) Deduct: 3Q20 charge-offs 1,046 Ending Balance 9/30/2020 $ (5,748 ) Income Statement (HFS to HFI Reclass): 3Q 2020 Interest Income Provision for Loan Loss $ (1,166 ) Other Income Reversal of HFS LOCOM Valuation 1,307 Net P&L Impact $ 141

Discussion of results:

Net Revenue grew by 25% quarter-over-quarter, driven by normalized loan loss provisioning levels and increased interest collections on nonperforming loans

Approximately $1.2 million of the reported $1.6 million total provision expense was offset by a $1.3 million LOCOM valuation reversal in other income driven by the transfer HFS loans to the HFI portfolio, resulting in a net P&L increase of $0.1 million

OPERATING EXPENSES ($ in thousands) 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 $ Variance % Variance Compensation and employee benefits $ 5,692 $ 5,863 $ (171 ) (3 )% Rent and occupancy 415 448 (33 ) (7 )% Loan servicing 2,168 1,754 414 24 % Professional fees 1,051 588 463 79 % Real estate owned, net 898 408 490 120 % Other expenses 1,641 1,847 (206 ) (11 )% Total expenses $ 11,865 $ 10,908 $ 957 9 %

Discussion of results:

Operating expenses increased $1.0 million due to loans servicing expense growth resulting from higher securitized loan balances, legal fees related to pending litigation, and REO expenses

SECURITIZATIONS Securities Balance at Trusts Issued 9/30/2020 W.A. Rate 2011-1 Trust $ 61,042 $ - - 2014-1 Trust 161,076 25,599 6.97% 2015-1 Trust 285,457 41,190 7.52% 2016-1 Trust 319,809 62,339 7.54% 2016-2 Trust 166,853 46,984 6.40% 2017-1 Trust 211,910 80,174 5.08% 2017-2 Trust 245,601 138,456 3.34% 2018-1 Trust 176,816 110,262 4.02% 2018-2 Trust 307,988 208,206 4.51% 2019-1 Trust 235,580 192,856 4.05% 2019-2 Trust 207,020 168,819 3.42% 2019-3 Trust 154,419 132,893 3.25% 2020-1 Trust 248,700 233,005 2.84% 2020-2 Trust 96,352 94,113 4.48% 2020-MC1 Trust 179,371 162,173 4.50% $ 3,057,994 $ 1,697,069

Discussion of results:

In July, the Company issued its third securitization of the year (VCC 2020-MC1) for $179 million at a rate of 4.50%. The VCC 2020- MC1 securitization was collateralized primarily by short-term loans secured by 1-4 unit investor properties, in addition to 30-year loans secured by residential 1-4 unit investor and small commercial properties originated through Velocity’s operating platform.

Expect to complete Velocity’s next securitization in the first quarter of 2021, backed by newly originated 30-year loans

RESOLUTION ACTIVITY THIRD QUARTER 2020 SECOND QUARTER 2020 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 9,705 $ 728 $ 6,658 $ 336 Paid current 1,152 24 19,635 208 REO sold 1,628 (312 ) 1,406 38 $ 12,485 $ 440 $ 27,699 $ 582 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 103.5 % 102.1 %

Discussion of results:

Strong asset resolution trends continued in 3Q20, realizing gains of $440 thousand, or 103.5% of nonperforming UPB resolved during the quarter

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the third quarter 2020 results on November 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/vel201111roBZnCkl.html

The earnings discussion can also be accessed by dialing 1-866-807-9684 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers must dial 1-412-317-5415. Callers should ask to be joined into the Velocity Financial, Inc. earnings call. To listen to the webcast, please go to Velocity’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed software.

Management’s slide presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.velfinance.com after the market close on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

A replay of the call will be available through midnight on November 18, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and 855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering access code #10148332. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under "Events and Presentations.”

About Velocity Financial, Inc.

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4-unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers it has built and refined over 15 years.

(1) Core Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measures the Company presents to help investors better understand unique items that impact earnings. For a reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Core Earnings, please refer to the sections of this press release titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses Core Earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on Core Earnings, please refer to the section of this press release below titled “Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income” at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated results, expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “goal,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) the continued course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its direct and indirect impacts, (2) general economic and real estate market conditions, (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our customers' continued interest in loans and doing business with us, (5) market conditions and investor interest in our contemplated securitization and (6) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies.

Additional information relating to these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements can be found in the section titled ‘‘Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as well as other cautionary statements we make in our current and periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Quarter Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 09/30/2019 (In thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,210 $ 9,803 $ 7,649 $ 21,465 $ 8,849 Restricted cash 7,821 6,735 4,483 6,087 3,152 Total loans, net 2,004,413 2,077,119 2,148,595 2,080,787 1,949,311 Accrued interest receivables 13,134 17,793 14,470 13,295 12,450 Receivables due from servicers 44,466 36,028 37,884 49,659 38,349 Other receivables 402 4,609 2,516 4,778 7,585 Real estate owned, net 14,653 15,648 16,164 13,068 15,806 Property and equipment, net 4,446 4,718 4,964 4,680 4,903 Deferred tax asset 1,832 5,556 10,111 8,280 4,127 Other assets 16,489 9,042 10,519 12,667 17,219 Total Assets $ 2,126,866 $ 2,187,051 $ 2,257,354 $ 2,214,766 $ 2,061,751 Liabilities and members' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 61,859 $ 55,938 $ 58,591 $ 56,146 $ 41,957 Secured financing, net 74,776 74,571 74,364 145,599 145,285 Securitizations, net 1,670,930 1,599,719 1,576,431 1,438,629 1,377,733 Warehouse & repurchase facilities 19,541 160,796 297,537 421,548 349,115 Total Liabilities 1,827,106 1,891,024 2,006,924 2,061,922 1,914,090 Mezzanine Equity Series A Convertible preferred stock 90,000 90,000 - - - Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 209,760 206,027 250,430 152,844 147,661 Total Liabilities and members' equity $ 2,126,866 $ 2,187,051 $ 2,257,354 $ 2,214,766 $ 2,061,751 Book value per share $ 10.44 $ 10.26 $ 12.47 n.a. n.a. Shares outstanding 20,087 20,087 20,087 n.a. n.a.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 09/30/2019 Revenues Interest income $ 41,374 $ 39,755 $ 44,637 $ 44,124 $ 40,379 Interest expense - portfolio related 22,347 21,189 22,848 22,689 21,827 Net interest income - portfolio related 19,027 18,566 21,789 21,435 18,552 Interest expense - corporate debt 1,913 1,894 6,342 4,070 3,842 Net interest income 17,114 16,672 15,447 17,365 14,710 Provision for loan losses 1,573 1,800 1,289 242 338 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,541 14,872 14,157 17,123 14,372 Other operating income (expense) 1,349 (1,339 ) 1,620 833 (212 ) Total net revenues 16,890 13,533 15,777 17,956 14,160 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 5,692 5,863 5,041 3,992 3,712 Rent and occupancy 415 448 455 426 369 Loan servicing 2,168 1,754 2,239 1,939 1,957 Professional fees 1,051 588 1,184 469 398 Real estate owned, net 898 408 1,134 1,300 485 Other operating expenses 1,641 1,847 1,998 1,688 1,563 Total operating expenses 11,865 10,908 12,051 9,814 8,484 Income before income taxes 5,025 2,625 3,727 8,142 5,676 Income tax expense 1,544 484 1,148 2,960 1,796 Net income $ 3,481 $ 2,141 $ 2,579 $ 5,182 $ 3,880 Less deemed dividends on preferreds stock $ 48,955 Net loss allocated to common shareholders $ (46,814 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17 $ (2.33 ) $ 0.13 n.a. n.a. Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.11 $ (2.33 ) $ 0.13 n.a. n.a. Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 20,087 20,087 20,087 n.a. n.a. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 32,435 20,087 20,087 n.a. n.a.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Net Interest Margin ‒ Portfolio Related and Total Company (Unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Loan portfolio: Loans held for sale $ - $ 220,047 $ 122,763 Loans held for investment 2,016,414 1,875,260 1,703,377 Total loans $ 2,016,414 $ 41,374 8.21 % $ 2,095,307 $ 39,755 7.59 % 1,826,140 $ 40,379 8.84 % Debt: Warehouse and repurchase facilities $ 22,306 703 12.61 % $ 242,676 2,632 4.34 % 246,532 3,527 5.72 % Securitizations 1,742,669 21,645 4.97 % 1,589,191 18,557 4.67 % 1,401,930 18,301 5.22 % Total debt - portfolio related 1,764,975 22,348 5.07 % 1,831,867 21,189 4.63 % 1,648,462 21,828 5.30 % Corporate debt 78,000 1,913 9.81 % 78,000 1,895 9.72 % 136,882 3,842 11.23 % Total debt $ 1,842,975 $ 24,261 5.27 % $ 1,909,867 $ 23,084 4.83 % 1,785,344 25,670 5.75 % Net interest spread - portfolio related (1) 3.14 % 2.96 % 3.55 % Net interest margin - portfolio related 3.77 % 3.54 % 4.06 % Net interest spread - total company (2) 2.94 % 2.75 % 3.09 % Net interest margin - total company 3.39 % 3.18 % 3.22 % (1) Net interest spread - portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio related debt. (2) Net interest spread - total company is the difference between the yield on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) "CORE" EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Net Income $ 3,481 $ 2,141 COVID-19 Impact 1,267 Workforce reduction costs 432 - "Core" Earnings $ 3,913 $ 3,408 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding $ 32,435 $ 20,087

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005775/en/