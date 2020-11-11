 

LENSAR Announces Presentations at American Academy of Ophthalmology Highlighting the Advantages of Streamline IV in Both Cataract and Astigmatism Corrective Surgery

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that three posters and a paper have been accepted for virtual presentations at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) being held November 13-15, 2020.

Paper Presentation

Paper title: Refractive Outcomes of a Light-Adjustable IOL in Cataract Patients With a History of RK
Presenter: James D Lehmann, MD, Focal Point Vision, San Antonio, TX
Date: The poster presentation will be available on the AAO meeting portal starting November 11, 2020

Poster Presentations

Presentation title: Outcome of Arcuate Keratotomy Using Iris Registration–Guided Femtosecond Laser for the Management of Astigmatism During Cataract Surgery
Presenter: Seong-Jun Lee, MD, PHD, Medical Director, Nuri Eye Clinic, Daejeon, Korea
Date: The poster presentation will be available on the AAO meeting portal starting November 11, 2020

Presentation title: Outcome of Toric IOLs Aligned With Iris Registration-Guided, FsL-Assisted Capsular Marks for the Management of Astigmatism During Cataract Surgery
Presenter: Seong-Jun Lee, MD, PHD, Medical Director, Nuri Eye Clinic, Daejeon, Korea
Date: The poster presentation will be available on the AAO meeting portal starting November 11, 2020

Presentation title: Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Capsulotomy With Capsular Marks for Guiding Toric IOL Alignment During Cataract Surgery
Presenter: Vasilios F Diakonis, MD, PHD, The Eye Institute of West Florida, Largo, FL
Date: The poster presentation will be available on the AAO meeting portal starting November 11, 2020

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.

