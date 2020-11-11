RLI Declares Regular & Special Dividends

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock, which is expected to total approximately $45 million, and a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. Both dividends are payable on December 18, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2020.

“Despite the challenges that 2020 has presented, RLI has proven to be resilient and persistent in its commitment to creating value for all stakeholders,” said RLI Chairman & CEO Jonathan E. Michael. “Our strong financial performance this year has enabled us to return over $45 million to shareholders, and we remain focused on identifying profitable growth opportunities. Including today’s announced dividends, RLI has returned more than $1.1 billion to shareholders over the last ten years.”