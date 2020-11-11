Repare Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

“Since the closing of our IPO in June, we have made substantial and consistent progress to advance the development of our lead RP-3500 program, entering the clinic in July following the opening of a Phase 1/2 US IND for use as a monotherapy and in combination with talazoparib, all in patients with solid tumors,” said Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repare. “We also expect to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for RP-6306 in the third quarter of 2021, ahead of our previously conveyed timeline where we anticipated an IND filing in the second half of 2021. We believe that our work in advancing a first-in-class product candidate into the clinic further validates our progress in identifying new synthetic lethal pairs and developing potent and selective inhibitors.”

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as recent business highlights.

Third Quarter 2020 Review and Operational Updates:

Advanced CCNE-1 synthetic lethal inhibitor (now designated RP-6306) program into Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) toxicology studies ahead of original timeline. The Company anticipates initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial for RP-6306 in the third quarter of 2021, which is ahead of its original guidance of an IND filing in the second half of 2021.

Initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating RP-3500 as a monotherapy and in combination with Pfizer's PARP inhibitor, talazoparib, in patients with solid tumors. In July 2020, the Company began dosing in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP-3500, a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase) for the treatment of solid tumors in patients with specific genome instability-related genetic alterations, including those in the ATM gene (ataxia telangiectasia mutated kinase). RP-3500 will be evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination with Pfizer’s PARP inhibitor, talazoparib. Topline results are expected to be reported in the second half of 2021.

Inaugurated a newly expanded laboratory and office facility in Montreal, Quebec. In September 2020, the Company materially expanded its research footprint with the addition of 17,000 square feet of combined laboratory and office space in a newly built facility. The new facility more than doubled the Company’s laboratory capacity for its CRISPR-enabled genome-wide synthetic lethal target platform, SNIPRx, including dedicated space for work related to accelerating all of Repare’s preclinical assets, including those under its research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Appointed new executive officer. In October 2020, Repare appointed Dr. Laurence F. Akiyoshi as its Executive Vice-President, Organizational and Leadership Development. Dr. Akiyoshi has joined Repare’s executive team after having served as an independent consultant to the Company for the past two years. In addition to his work with Repare, Dr. Akiyoshi has operated a private organizational development consulting practice that has advised numerous companies on scaling their organizations to support rapid growth. His clients have included leadership teams at Apple, LinkedIn, CrowdStrike and Box. Dr. Akiyoshi will be principally focused on organization design, leadership development, and attracting and retaining key team members necessary for Repare’s achievement of its corporate objectives.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results:

Cash and restricted cash: Cash and restricted cash as of September 30, 2020 were $348.1 million.

Research and development expenses, net of tax credits (Net R&D): Net R&D expenses were $10.1 million and $27.7 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to $5.6 million and $14.2 million in the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Increases in R&D for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 were primarily due to increases in development costs related to Repare’s RP-3500 and RP-6306 programs, as well as increases in personnel-related expenses and certain other R&D expenses.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $4.0 million and $9.6 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to $1.3 million and $3.4 million in the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Increases in G&A for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 were due to increases in payroll and personnel costs as well as increases in legal, professional and D&O insurance costs in connection with preparations for becoming and now operating as a public company.

Net loss: Net loss was $13.8 million, or $0.37 per share in the third quarter of 2020 and $38.2 million, or $2.63 per share, in the first nine months of 2020.

About Repare Therapeutics’ SNIPRx Platform

Repare’s SNIPRx platform is a genome-wide CRISPR-based screening approach that utilizes proprietary isogenic cell lines to identify novel and known synthetic lethal gene pairs and the corresponding patients who are most likely to benefit from the Company’s therapies based on the genetic profile of their tumors. Repare’s platform enables the development of precision therapeutics in patients whose tumors contain one or more genomic alterations identified by SNIPRx screening, in order to selectively target those patients most likely to achieve clinical benefit from resulting product candidates.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-state precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor, as well as CCNE1-SL inhibitor and Polθ inhibitor programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) As of

September 30, As of

December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 347,872 $ 94,797 Research and development tax credits receivable 1,637 1,080 Other receivables 3,232 1,976 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,524 719 Total current assets 361,265 98,572 Property and equipment, net 3,246 2,390 Restricted cash 203 208 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,022 1,034 Other assets 288 359 Deferred tax assets 218 132 TOTAL ASSETS $ 370,242 $ 102,695 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,843 $ 2,127 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,923 1,276 Operating lease liability, current portion 794 625 Deferred revenue, current portion 2,150 — Income tax payable 483 218 Total current liabilities 10,193 4,246 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,259 439 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 55,992 8,142 TOTAL LIABILITIES 69,444 12,827 Series A convertible preferred shares, no par value per share; 0 shares and unlimited

shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 0

shares and 11,090,135 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively; liquidation and redemption value of $0 and

$52,750 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — 53,749 Series B convertible preferred shares, no par value per share; 0 shares and unlimited

shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 0

shares and 10,468,258 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively; liquidation and redemption value of $0 and

$82,496 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — 82,248 TOTAL CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES — 135,997 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Preferred shares, no par value per share; unlimited shares and 0 shares authorized

as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 0 shares issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — — Common shares, no par value per share; unlimited shares authorized as of

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 36,765,013 and 1,528,374 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019,

respectively 383,852 1 Additional paid-in capital 5,041 3,811 Accumulated deficit (88,095 ) (49,941 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) 300,798 (46,129 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 370,242 $ 102,695

Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development, net of tax credits $ 10,091 $ 5,618 $ 27,674 $ 14,174 General and administrative 3,996 1,250 9,551 3,358 Total operating expenses 14,087 6,868 37,225 17,532 Loss from operations (14,087 ) (6,868 ) (37,225 ) (17,532 ) Other income (expense), net Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange 290 (152 ) (846 ) 147 Change in fair value of Series A preferred share tranche obligation — (637 ) — (1,337 ) Interest income 156 — 156 — Other expense (4 ) (2 ) (10 ) (5 ) Total other income (expense), net 442 (791 ) (700 ) (1,195 ) Loss before income taxes (13,645 ) (7,659 ) (37,925 ) (18,727 ) Income tax expense (106 ) (29 ) (229 ) (158 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (13,751 ) $ (7,688 ) $ (38,154 ) $ (18,885 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders—basic and diluted $ (13,751 ) $ (7,688 ) $ (38,154 ) $ (18,885 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders—basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (5.03 ) $ (2.63 ) $ (12.36 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 36,756,694 1,528,374 14,486,896 1,528,374

Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (38,154 ) $ (18,885 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 1,531 313 Depreciation expense 610 416 Change in fair value of the Series A preferred shares tranche obligation — 1,350 Non-cash lease expense 520 191 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 835 (432 ) Interest income (36 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,834 ) (142 ) Research and development tax credits receivable (584 ) (398 ) Other receivables (1,247 ) (964 ) Deferred tax asset (86 ) (83 ) Other non-current assets 71 (4 ) Accounts payable (1,120 ) 1,157 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,540 318 Operating lease liability, current portion (97 ) 29 Income tax payable 265 132 Operating lease liability, net of current portion (351 ) (223 ) Deferred revenue 50,000 8,142 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,863 (9,083 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (516 ) (561 ) Net cash used in investing activities (516 ) (561 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of Series A preferred shares, net — 20,995 Proceeds from issuance of Series B preferred shares, net — 82,248 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 510 — Proceeds from issuance of warrant 15,000 — Net proceeds from issuance of common shares in initial public offering 232,043 — Net cash provided by financing activities 247,553 103,243 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (830 ) 407 Net Increase In Cash And Restricted Cash 253,070 94,006 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 95,005 10,929 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 348,075 $ 104,935 Reconciliation Of Cash And Restricted Cash Cash $ 347,872 $ 104,731 Restricted cash 203 204 Total cash and restricted cash $ 348,075 $ 104,935 Supplemental Disclosure Of Cash Flow Information: Cash interest received $ 120 $ — Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 950 $ 542 Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability $ 4,516 $ 1,074 Conversion of Series A and B preferred shares into common shares $ 135,997 $ — Conversion of warrant into common shares $ 15,000 $ —

