Vroom Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”).

8,823 ecommerce units sold, up 59% YoY

Ecommerce revenue of $221.8 million, up 25% YoY

Ecommerce gross profit of $19.3 million, up 120% YoY

Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, commented:

“I am very pleased with our results for the third quarter, in which we successfully managed the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, outperformed our plan, demonstrated the strength of our business model, and hit the accelerator on significantly scaling our business. By doing the things we said we would do -- adding vehicle inventory, increasing marketing, relying on data to drive decision making, and enhancing our customer experience -- we increased the velocity of the Vroom flywheel, drove conversion and increased GPPU. We will continue to execute our plan and invest in the growth of our business as we transform the market for buying and selling used vehicles.”

COVID-19 Update

Note: All sequential comparisons are on a current quarter over prior quarter basis.

After the initial disruption in our ecommerce operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer demand for used vehicles has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels and, in the three months ended September 30, 2020, we experienced continued strong consumer demand for our ecommerce solutions and contact-free delivery. Ecommerce units sold increased sequentially 31.4% to 8,823 units driven by increased consumer demand, higher inventory levels and increased marketing spend, and ecommerce revenue increased sequentially 26.3% to $221.8 million.

Ecommerce gross profit and gross profit per unit experienced strong sequential growth of 167.4% to $19.3 million and 103.5% to $2,188 per unit, respectively.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Ecommerce Results

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Change % Change 2019 2020 Change % Change (in thousands, except unit data and average days to sale) (in thousands, except unit data and average days to sale) Ecommerce units sold 5,563 8,823 3,260 58.6 % 12,606 23,466 10,860 86.1 % Ecommerce revenue: Vehicle revenue $ 174,510 $ 213,943 $ 39,433 22.6 % $ 381,709 $ 610,008 $ 228,299 59.8 % Product revenue 3,603 7,818 4,215 117.0 % 7,212 20,493 13,281 184.2 % Total ecommerce revenue $ 178,113 $ 221,761 $ 43,648 24.5 % $ 388,921 $ 630,501 $ 241,580 62.1 % Ecommerce gross profit: Vehicle gross profit $ 5,171 $ 11,486 $ 6,315 122.1 % $ 14,611 $ 20,296 $ 5,685 38.9 % Product gross profit 3,603 7,818 4,215 117.0 % 7,212 20,493 13,281 184.2 % Total ecommerce gross profit $ 8,774 $ 19,304 $ 10,530 120.0 % $ 21,823 $ 40,789 $ 18,966 86.9 % Average vehicle selling price per ecommerce unit $ 31,370 $ 24,248 $ (7,122 ) (22.7 )% $ 30,280 $ 25,995 $ (4,285 ) (14.2 )% Gross profit per ecommerce unit: Vehicle gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 929 $ 1,302 $ 373 40.2 % $ 1,159 $ 865 $ (294 ) (25.4 )% Product gross profit per ecommerce unit 648 886 238 36.7 % 572 873 301 52.6 % Total gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 1,577 $ 2,188 $ 611 38.7 % $ 1,731 $ 1,738 $ 7 0.4 % Ecommerce average days to sale 71 52 (19 ) (26.8 )% 67 62 (5 ) (7.5 )%

Ecommerce Units

Ecommerce units sold increased 58.6% to 8,823 driven by increased consumer demand, higher inventory levels and increased marketing spend. Average monthly unique visitors to our platform increased 19.4% to 928,277.

Ecommerce Revenue

Ecommerce revenue increased 24.5% to $221.8 million.

Ecommerce Vehicle revenue increased 22.6% to $214.0 million. The increase in ecommerce Vehicle revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in ecommerce units sold, partially offset by a decrease in the average selling price per unit, which decreased from $31,370 to $24,248. The decrease in average selling price was driven by demand predicted by our data analytics.

Ecommerce Product revenue increased 117.0% to $7.8 million. The increase in ecommerce Product revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in ecommerce units sold, and further increased by an improvement in ecommerce Product revenue per unit, which increased from $648 to $886 per unit. The increase in ecommerce Product revenue per unit was driven by higher attachment rates, improved financing features in our ecommerce platform as well as our strategic partnerships.

Ecommerce Gross Profit

Ecommerce gross profit increased 120.0% to $19.3 million.

Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit increased 122.1% to $11.5 million. The increase in ecommerce Vehicle gross profit was due to a $373 increase in ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit, driven primarily by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs and the increase in ecommerce units sold.

Ecommerce Product gross profit increased 117.0% to $7.8 million. The increase in ecommerce Product gross profit was primarily attributable to the increase in ecommerce units sold, and further increased by an improvement in ecommerce Product gross profit per unit, which increased from $648 to $886 per unit. The increase in Product gross profit per unit was driven by higher attachment rates, improved financing features in our ecommerce platform as well as our strategic partnerships.

Ecommerce Gross Profit per Unit

Ecommerce gross profit per unit increased 38.7% to $2,188.

Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit increased 40.2% to $1,302, driven primarily by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs.

Ecommerce Product gross profit per unit increased 36.7% to $886. The increase in Product gross profit per unit was driven by higher attachment rates, improved financing features in our ecommerce platform as well as our strategic partnerships.

Results by Segment

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Change % Change 2019 2020 Change % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Units: Ecommerce 5,563 8,823 3,260 58.6 % 12,606 23,466 10,860 86.1 % TDA 3,282 1,463 (1,819 ) (55.4 )% 9,444 5,608 (3,836 ) (40.6 )% Wholesale 5,420 6,166 746 13.8 % 16,046 14,110 (1,936 ) (12.1 )% Total units 14,265 16,452 2,187 15.3 % 38,096 43,184 5,088 13.4 % Revenue: Ecommerce $ 178,113 $ 221,761 $ 43,648 24.5 % $ 388,921 $ 630,501 $ 241,580 62.1 % TDA 103,106 37,272 (65,834 ) (63.9 )% 281,603 150,901 (130,702 ) (46.4 )% Wholesale 59,054 63,972 4,918 8.3 % 165,705 170,469 4,764 2.9 % Total revenue $ 340,273 $ 323,005 $ (17,268 ) (5.1 )% $ 836,229 $ 951,871 $ 115,642 13.8 % Gross profit: Ecommerce $ 8,774 $ 19,304 $ 10,530 120.0 % $ 21,823 $ 40,789 $ 18,966 86.9 % TDA 6,650 2,798 (3,852 ) (57.9 )% 18,830 9,144 (9,686 ) (51.4 )% Wholesale 247 3,343 3,096 1,253.4 % 875 1,506 631 72.1 % Total gross profit $ 15,671 $ 25,445 $ 9,774 62.4 % $ 41,528 $ 51,439 $ 9,911 23.9 % Gross profit per unit: Ecommerce $ 1,577 $ 2,188 $ 611 38.7 % $ 1,731 $ 1,738 $ 7 0.4 % TDA $ 1,974 $ 1,828 $ (146 ) (7.4 )% $ 1,931 $ 1,569 $ (362 ) (18.8 )% Wholesale $ 46 $ 542 $ 496 1,078.3 % $ 55 $ 107 $ 52 94.5 % Total gross profit per unit $ 1,099 $ 1,547 $ 448 40.8 % $ 1,090 $ 1,191 $ 101 9.3 %

Total Units

Total units sold increased 15.3% to 16,452.

Ecommerce units sold increased 58.6% to 8,823, as discussed above.

TDA units sold decreased 55.4% to 1,463, primarily due to continued disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Houston area.

Wholesale units sold increased 13.8% to 6,166, primarily due to an increase of wholesale grade units purchased from consumers.

Total Revenue

Total revenue decreased 5.1% to $323.0 million.

Ecommerce revenue increased 24.5% to $221.8 million, as discussed above.

TDA revenue decreased 63.9% to $37.3 million. TDA revenue decreased primarily due to the decrease in TDA units sold and a lower average selling price per unit, which decreased from $30,236 to $24,316.

Wholesale revenue increased 8.3% to $64.0 million. The increase in wholesale revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in wholesale units sold, partially offset by a decrease in wholesale average selling price per unit, which decreased from $10,896 to $10,375.

Total Gross Profit

Total gross profit increased 62.4% to $25.4 million.

Ecommerce gross profit increased 120.0% to $19.3 million, as discussed above.

TDA gross profit decreased 57.9% to $2.8 million. TDA gross profit decreased primarily due to lower TDA units sold and a decrease in TDA gross profit per unit of $146.

Wholesale gross profit increased to $3.3 million. Wholesale gross profit increased primarily due to an increase in wholesale gross profit per unit of $496.

Total Gross Profit per Unit

Total gross profit per unit increased 40.8% to $1,547.

Ecommerce gross profit per unit increased 38.7% to $2,188.

TDA gross profit per unit decreased 7.4% to $1,828.

Wholesale gross profit per unit increased to $542.

SG&A

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Change % Change 2019 2020 Change % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Compensation & benefits $ 19,050 $ 22,881 $ 3,831 20.1 % $ 52,018 $ 63,821 $ 11,803 22.7 % Marketing expense 14,606 15,341 735 5.0 % 34,442 44,829 10,387 30.2 % Outbound logistics 4,255 8,500 4,245 99.8 % 9,199 19,762 10,563 114.8 % Occupancy and related costs 2,770 2,610 (160 ) (5.8 )% 8,041 7,574 (467 ) (5.8 )% Professional fees 3,497 1,773 (1,724 ) (49.3 )% 9,378 5,697 (3,681 ) (39.3 )% Other 6,756 10,022 3,266 48.3 % 18,131 25,735 7,604 41.9 % Total selling, general & administrative expenses $ 50,934 $ 61,127 $ 10,193 20.0 % $ 131,209 $ 167,418 $ 36,209 27.6 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 20.0% to $61.1 million. The increase was primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in stock-based compensation included within compensation and benefits, a $4.2 million increase in outbound logistics costs partially attributable to the growth in ecommerce units sold, which increased outbound logistics costs by $2.5 million, and increases in market rates of logistics providers, which increased outbound logistics costs by $1.7 million, and a $3.3 million increase in other selling, general and administrative expenses primarily related to additional insurance costs associated with being a publicly traded company. These increases were offset by a $1.7 million decrease in professional fees.

We expect selling, general and administrative expenses to increase in the future as we scale our business and sell more ecommerce units. We will also continue to invest in and improve our customer experience and invest in expanding our proprietary logistics network including our last-mile delivery operations.

Loss from Operations and Net Loss

Loss from operations slightly increased 0.3% to $36.9 million. Net loss decreased 4.8% to $37.9 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted loss from operations, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share and Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We calculate EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense and we calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude the one-time, IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and the one-time, IPO related non-cash revaluation of a preferred stock warrant. We calculate Adjusted loss from operations as operating loss adjusted to exclude the one-time, IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and we calculate Non-GAAP net loss as net loss adjusted to exclude the one-time, IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and the one-time, IPO related non-cash revaluation of a preferred stock warrant. The following table presents a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, for each of the periods presented.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (39,764 ) $ (37,850 ) $ (100,243 ) $ (142,137 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense 3,797 2,259 9,903 6,382 Interest income (1,190 ) (1,289 ) (4,454 ) (3,960 ) Provision for income taxes 48 33 122 138 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,537 1,196 4,683 3,255 EBITDA $ (35,572 ) $ (35,651 ) $ (89,989 ) $ (136,322 ) One-time IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock-based compensation — — — 1,262 One-time IPO related non-cash revaluation of preferred stock warrant — — — 20,470 Adjusted EBITDA $ (35,572 ) $ (35,651 ) $ (89,989 ) $ (114,590 )

Adjusted loss from operations

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Loss from operations $ (36,780 ) $ (36,873 ) $ (94,232 ) $ (119,218 ) Add: One-time IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock based compensation — — — 1,262 Adjusted loss from operations $ (36,780 ) $ (36,873 ) $ (94,232 ) $ (117,956 )

Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share and Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss $ (39,764 ) $ (37,850 ) $ (100,243 ) $ (142,137 ) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (65,686 ) — (109,529 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (105,450 ) $ (37,850 ) $ (209,772 ) $ (142,137 ) Add: One-time IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock based compensation — — — 1,262 Add: One-time IPO related non-cash revaluation of preferred stock warrant — — — 20,470 Non-GAAP net loss $ (105,450 ) $ (37,850 ) $ (209,772 ) $ (120,405 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 8,615,682 121,123,472 8,591,554 53,731,475 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (12.24 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (24.42 ) $ (2.65 ) Impact of one-time IPO related acceleration of non-cash stock based compensation — — — 0.02 Impact of one-time IPO related non-cash revaluation of preferred stock warrant — — — 0.38 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (12.24 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (24.42 ) $ (2.25 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted, basic and diluted(a) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.93 )

(a) Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted, has been computed to give effect to, as of the beginning of each period presented (i) the shares of common stock issued in connection with our IPO, (ii) the automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock into shares of common stock that occurred upon the consummation of our IPO and (iii) the shares of common stock issued in connection with our follow-on public offering. The computation of Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted, is as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Non-GAAP net loss $ (105,450 ) $ (37,850 ) $ (209,772 ) $ (120,405 ) Add: Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock 65,686 — 109,529 — Non-GAAP net loss, as adjusted $ (39,764 ) $ (37,850 ) $ (100,243 ) $ (120,405 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 8,615,682 121,123,472 8,591,554 53,731,475 Add: unweighted adjustment for common stock issued in connection with IPO 24,437,500 — 24,437,500 24,437,500 Add: unweighted adjustment for conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock in connection with IPO 85,533,394 — 85,533,394 85,533,394 Add: unweighted adjustment for common stock issued in connection with follow-on public offering 10,800,000 10,800,000 10,800,000 10,800,000 Less: Adjustment for the impact of the above items already included in weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the periods presented — (1,760,869 ) — (44,897,573 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, as adjusted, basic and diluted 129,386,576 130,162,603 129,362,448 129,604,796 Non-GAAP net loss per share, as adjusted, basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.93 )

Financial Outlook

We expect another quarter of significant year-over-year growth in ecommerce unit sales and revenue for Q4 2020 and continued strength in total ecommerce gross profit per unit. Through the third quarter, our year-to-date ecommerce units sold has grown 86% over the prior year. Combined with our strong sequential growth quarter to quarter, we believe we are on track for continued growth into 2021. For Q4 2020, we expect the following results:

Ecommerce unit sales of 10,500 to 11,500, implying 25% sequential growth and Q4 year over year growth of 74% at the middle of the guidance range.

Average ecommerce selling price per unit of $24,500 to $25,500 and average ecommerce gross profit per unit of $2,050 to $2,150.

TDA unit sales of 1,400 to 1,600, average selling price per unit of $24,500 to $25,500 and average gross profit per unit of $1,650 to $1,750.

Wholesale unit sales of 6,000 to 7,000, average selling price per unit of $9,500 to $10,500 and average gross profit per unit of breakeven to $100.

Total revenue of $372 to $414 million.

Total gross profit of $24 to $28 million.

EBITDA of ($52) to ($44) million.

Stock-based compensation expense of $4.3 million.

Net loss per share of ($0.41) to ($0.35).

Prior to our IPO, our shares outstanding primarily consisted of shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock, which automatically converted to shares of common stock upon the consummation of our IPO. In addition, all warrants outstanding were exercised upon the IPO or shortly thereafter, and certain stock-based compensation shares were issued or vested upon the IPO. We expect the following number of GAAP weighted average shares outstanding for the remainder of 2020:

Quarter YTD Q4 2020 130,300,000 72,900,000

These estimates exclude any shares potentially issuable under stock-based compensation plans.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations as of November 11, 2020 and are subject to substantial uncertainty. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations for future results of operations. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

VROOM, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) As of As of December 31, September 30, 2019 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,734 $ 1,161,362 Restricted cash 1,853 27,961 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $789 and $1,809, respectively 30,848 33,799 Inventory 205,746 299,411 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,149 16,257 Total current assets 465,330 1,538,790 Property and equipment, net 7,828 10,051 Intangible assets, net 572 160 Goodwill 78,172 78,172 Operating lease right-of-use assets — 14,337 Other assets 11,485 13,433 Total assets $ 563,387 $ 1,654,943 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,987 $ 29,630 Accrued expenses 38,491 47,641 Vehicle floorplan 173,461 248,967 Deferred revenue 17,323 17,299 Operating lease liabilities, current — 4,621 Other current liabilities 11,572 16,375 Total current liabilities 259,834 364,533 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion — 10,674 Other long-term liabilities 3,073 1,886 Total liabilities 262,907 377,093 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 86,123,364 and 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively; 83,568,628 and zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively 874,332 — Stockholders’ (deficit) equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 113,443,854 and 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively; 8,650,922 and 130,230,591 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively 8 130 Additional paid-in-capital — 1,994,929 Accumulated deficit (573,860 ) (717,209 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity (573,852 ) 1,277,850 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 563,387 $ 1,654,943

VROOM, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue: Retail vehicle, net $ 273,743 $ 249,518 $ 652,895 $ 754,380 Wholesale vehicle 59,054 63,972 165,705 170,469 Product, net 7,029 9,198 16,265 25,979 Other 447 317 1,364 1,043 Total revenue 340,273 323,005 836,229 951,871 Cost of sales 324,602 297,560 794,701 900,432 Total gross profit 15,671 25,445 41,528 51,439 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,934 61,127 131,209 167,418 Depreciation and amortization 1,517 1,191 4,551 3,239 Loss from operations (36,780 ) (36,873 ) (94,232 ) (119,218 ) Interest expense 3,797 2,259 9,903 6,382 Interest income (1,190 ) (1,289 ) (4,454 ) (3,960 ) Revaluation of preferred stock warrant 373 — 515 20,470 Other income, net (44 ) (26 ) (75 ) (111 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (39,716 ) (37,817 ) (100,121 ) (141,999 ) Provision for income taxes 48 33 122 138 Net loss $ (39,764 ) $ (37,850 ) $ (100,243 ) $ (142,137 ) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (65,686 ) — (109,529 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (105,450 ) $ (37,850 ) $ (209,772 ) $ (142,137 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (12.24 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (24.42 ) $ (2.65 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 8,615,682 121,123,472 8,591,554 53,731,475

VROOM, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (100,243 ) $ (142,137 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,683 3,255 Amortization of debt issuance costs 269 656 Stock-based compensation expense 2,155 8,930 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 824 46 Provision for inventory obsolescence 3,872 2,917 Revaluation of preferred stock warrant 515 20,470 Other 226 1,285 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (15,029 ) (4,297 ) Inventory (97,524 ) (96,582 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,168 ) (6,639 ) Other assets (2,389 ) (2,246 ) Accounts payable 8,769 10,478 Accrued expenses 9,995 15,679 Deferred revenue 2,530 (24 ) Other liabilities 4,487 5,335 Net cash used in operating activities (180,028 ) (182,874 ) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (2,024 ) (5,057 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,024 ) (5,057 ) Financing activities Repayments of long-term debt (5,835 ) — Proceeds from vehicle floorplan 705,281 842,865 Repayments of vehicle floorplan (611,838 ) (767,359 ) Payment of vehicle floorplan upfront commitment fees — (1,125 ) Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net — 21,694 Repurchase of common stock (542 ) (1,818 ) Common stock shares withheld to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations — (2,915 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in connection with IPO, net of underwriting discount — 504,023 Payments of costs related to IPO — (6,791 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in connection with follow-on public offering, net of underwriting discount — 569,471 Payments of costs related to follow-on public offering — (196 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 365 133 Other financing activities 221 (315 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 87,652 1,157,667 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (94,400 ) 969,736 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 163,509 219,587 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 69,109 $ 1,189,323 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 8,713 $ 5,340 Cash paid for income taxes $ 209 $ 163 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock $ 109,529 $ — Costs related to IPO included in accrued expenses and accounts payable $ 113 $ — Costs related to follow-on public offering included in accrued expenses and accounts payable $ — $ 1,323 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant to common stock warrant $ — $ 21,873 Issuance of common stock as upfront payment to nonemployee $ — $ 2,127 Accrued property and equipment expenditures $ 342 $ 55

