 

cbdMD Engages Leading Biotech Firm IONTOX to Validate Its Patent Pending Superior Broad Spectrum Blend

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD.PR.A), one of the nation’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that it has retained nationally recognized biotechnology company IONTOX (https://www.iontox.com), to validate the Company’s patent pending proprietary cannabinoid formulations. On July 9, 2020, cbdMD announced it had filed provisional patents on its novel formulations and delivery systems. This is the next step in demonstrating the safety and efficacy of those formulations, including a new water-soluble formulation for beverages.

“IONTOX has extensive expertise in in vitro technology which utilizes novel techniques and testing methods for the safety of botanical dietary ingredients. These analyses will provide valuable insight to both current and future product formulation for cbdMD and we are honored that such a respected company would select IONTOX for this important research,” said Jim McKim, President of IONTOX.

“As part of our ongoing science based approach, we are staying ahead of current safety and testing methods by seeking to validate our patent pending proprietary cannabinoid blends and delivery systems. In addition to seeking FSA approval in the United Kingdom and our preparations for an eventual NDIN submission to the FDA, we are committed to the underlying science as demonstrated by our partnership with IONTOX, who have worked with some of the biggest names in research, such as: Dow, Unilever, Amway, Pfizer, Biogen and L’Oréal Paris. Working with IONTOX not only helps cbdMD’s regulatory submissions, but also demonstrates our commitment to leading with science. We continue our commitment as a leader in the development of innovative novel CBD products,” said Chairman & Co-CEO, Martin A. Sumichrast.

About IONTOX

IONTOX is a biotechnology company founded in 2014 dedicated to providing expertise to the area of in vitro toxicology, with a mission to build improved methods for predicting human adverse effects from chemical exposure. From laboratories located in Kalamazoo, Michigan, IONTOX serves a global client base in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, chemical, tobacco, and food additive industries. Through, consulting, product development, and laboratory services the company contributes to the development, application, and interpretation of alternative testing methods. IONTOX aims to advance current alternative toxicology methods through continuous efforts in the research and development of new in vitro technology. Through the company’s contract research laboratories IONTOX offers Advanced in vitro solutions that promise to increase the reliability of in vitro toxicology.

