 

Sierra Wireless Octave Wins “IoT Innovation of the Year” Award in 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Award Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 22:08  |  35   |   |   

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy, today announced that its Octave solution has been selected as winner of the “IoT Innovation of the Year” award in the fourth annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005867/en/

Sierra Wireless’ Octave is an all-in-one edge-to-cloud solution for Industrial IoT (IIoT) that enables businesses to accelerate their data-driven digital transformation. Octave is built on 25 years of Sierra Wireless IoT experience to deliver a new way for OEMs and industrial companies to access machine data in the cloud. By providing simple Cloud APIs to securely extract, orchestrate and act on data from remote assets, Octave eliminates the complex integration between hardware, firmware and cloud software, allowing businesses to get IoT applications up and running within days, instead of months.

“Octave eliminates the complexities of implementing and scaling IoT solutions, allowing industrial companies to cost-effectively access the benefits of IoT without the risks,” said Olivier Pauzet, Vice President, Product & IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “With Octave, customers can focus on building their business rather than reinventing technical infrastructure, dramatically reducing costs and development time for OEMs, system integrators and enterprises. We are proud to receive this 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Award and look forward to continued success in helping organizations reduce their time to revenue, as well as development, management, and maintenance costs.”

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

Seite 1 von 3
Sierra Wireless Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sierra Wireless Octave Wins “IoT Innovation of the Year” Award in 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Award Program Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy, today announced that its Octave solution has been selected as winner of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Lemonade Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
 Bentley Systems Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) for Misleading Shareholders
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Sierra Wireless to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 12th
19.10.20
Sierra Wireless Announces World’s First Multi-Network 5G Vehicle Router
13.10.20
5G: Diese 10-Dollar-Aktie könnte als Nächstes abheben

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.10.20
107
Sierra Wireless WKN: 920860 - Eine Zukunftsperle im M2M Markt?!