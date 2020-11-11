Sierra Wireless Octave Wins “IoT Innovation of the Year” Award in 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Award Program

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy, today announced that its Octave solution has been selected as winner of the “IoT Innovation of the Year” award in the fourth annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Mobile Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

Sierra Wireless’ Octave is an all-in-one edge-to-cloud solution for Industrial IoT (IIoT) that enables businesses to accelerate their data-driven digital transformation. Octave is built on 25 years of Sierra Wireless IoT experience to deliver a new way for OEMs and industrial companies to access machine data in the cloud. By providing simple Cloud APIs to securely extract, orchestrate and act on data from remote assets, Octave eliminates the complex integration between hardware, firmware and cloud software, allowing businesses to get IoT applications up and running within days, instead of months.

“Octave eliminates the complexities of implementing and scaling IoT solutions, allowing industrial companies to cost-effectively access the benefits of IoT without the risks,” said Olivier Pauzet, Vice President, Product & IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “With Octave, customers can focus on building their business rather than reinventing technical infrastructure, dramatically reducing costs and development time for OEMs, system integrators and enterprises. We are proud to receive this 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Award and look forward to continued success in helping organizations reduce their time to revenue, as well as development, management, and maintenance costs.”

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.