 

Daseke Appoints Julie Hoagland as Chief People Officer

New CPO brings 25 years of Human Resources experience to the Company and completes the Company’s executive leadership team

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, announced today that it has named Julie Hoagland as the Company’s Chief People Officer (“CPO”). In this new executive role, Ms. Hoagland will report to Chris Easter, Chief Executive Officer of Daseke, and lead all aspects of the Company’s human resources function, with a focus on fostering the strategic development of the Company’s culture, leadership, and talent.

Chris Easter commented, “We are excited to announce Julie’s appointment as Daseke’s first ever Chief People Officer, which compliments and completes the strong leadership team we have built over the last year. Julie brings over two and a half decades of experience as an established and highly respected human resources professional. To enable our strategy and build an even stronger Daseke, we must continue to invest in our people and culture. Our strategy remains focused on our goal to deliver a ninety percent operating ratio over the long-term, and we will need to further invest in building a highly functional culture and strong bench of talent to be successful. We are happy to welcome Julie to the team and look forward to her contribution.”

Ms. Hoagland brings over 25 years of human resources experience to Daseke’s leadership team. Ms. Hoagland joins Daseke from A. H. Belo Corporation, a Dallas-based news and emerging media and digital marketing company, where she served as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer since 2016. Prior to joining A. H. Belo Corporation, Ms. Hoagland served as Head of People Services at DaVita Rx, where she helped support significant growth, including employee headcount expansion from 500 to over 1,700 employees, while maintaining a great place to work. Her work at DaVita Rx garnered her recognition as the 2012 HR Executive of the Year by Dallas HR (the local SHRM affiliate). She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from the University of North Texas and completed her Business of Human Resources Executive Program at the University of North Carolina.

