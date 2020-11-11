 

Corvus Hosting R&D Symposium on November 12 to Highlight COVID-19 Program and Updated Study Data Presented at SITC Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

Data shows CPI-006 provided enhanced and prolonged polyclonal humoral immunity to SARS-CoV-2

Plans to initiate pivotal, randomized, double blind trial in December with results expected mid-2021

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it is hosting an R&D Symposium on November 12, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm ET (8:00 - 10:00 am PT) to highlight its COVID-19 program data, including updated data being presented this week in a poster presentation and an oral presentation at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. The R&D Symposium will be hosted by Richard A. Miller, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Corvus, and other members of the Corvus team. The agenda includes the following guest speakers:

  • Tullia C. Bruno, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Immunology at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Dr. Bruno will provide an overview of B cell biology and antibodies.
  • Gerard J. Criner, M.D., Chair and Professor, lead investigator of the CPI-006 COVID-19 Phase 1 study, and Chair and Professor, Thoracic Medicine and Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. Dr. Criner will provide an overview of current COVID-19 therapies.

Members of the Corvus team will provide an overview of the preclinical biology and data on CPI-006, plans for the CPI-006 pivotal study for patients with COVID-19, and a general pipeline update covering the Company’s cancer programs. The speakers will be available for questions and answers during the program.

Corvus’ COVID-19 program includes its fully enrolled Phase 1 study investigating the potential for CPI-006 to provide a novel immunotherapy approach for hospitalized patients with COVID-19. This novel immunotherapy may provide a therapeutic benefit from the activation of a polyclonal antibody response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the induction of long term immunity through active immunization. Based on the study data to-date, the Company plans to initiate a pivotal, randomized, double blind study of CPI-006 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in December with results expected around mid-2021.

Seite 1 von 6
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corvus Hosting R&D Symposium on November 12 to Highlight COVID-19 Program and Updated Study Data Presented at SITC Annual Meeting Data shows CPI-006 provided enhanced and prolonged polyclonal humoral immunity to SARS-CoV-2 Plans to initiate pivotal, randomized, double blind trial in December with results expected mid-2021 BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Q3 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Corvus Completes Enrollment in Phase 1 Study of CPI-006 for Patients with COVID-19 and Presents Study Data at 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting
02.11.20
Corvus Pharmaceuticals COVID-19 Abstract Selected for “Hot Topic” Oral Session at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting
29.10.20
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
29.10.20
Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present Updated Data from its Clinical Trial of CPI-006 for Patients with COVID-19 at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting