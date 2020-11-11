Corvus Hosting R&D Symposium on November 12 to Highlight COVID-19 Program and Updated Study Data Presented at SITC Annual Meeting

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it is hosting an R&D Symposium on November 12, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm ET (8:00 - 10:00 am PT) to highlight its COVID-19 program data, including updated data being presented this week in a poster presentation and an oral presentation at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. The R&D Symposium will be hosted by Richard A. Miller, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Corvus, and other members of the Corvus team. The agenda includes the following guest speakers:

Tullia C. Bruno, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Immunology at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Dr. Bruno will provide an overview of B cell biology and antibodies.

Gerard J. Criner, M.D., Chair and Professor, lead investigator of the CPI-006 COVID-19 Phase 1 study, and Chair and Professor, Thoracic Medicine and Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. Dr. Criner will provide an overview of current COVID-19 therapies.

Members of the Corvus team will provide an overview of the preclinical biology and data on CPI-006, plans for the CPI-006 pivotal study for patients with COVID-19, and a general pipeline update covering the Company’s cancer programs. The speakers will be available for questions and answers during the program.

Corvus’ COVID-19 program includes its fully enrolled Phase 1 study investigating the potential for CPI-006 to provide a novel immunotherapy approach for hospitalized patients with COVID-19. This novel immunotherapy may provide a therapeutic benefit from the activation of a polyclonal antibody response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the induction of long term immunity through active immunization. Based on the study data to-date, the Company plans to initiate a pivotal, randomized, double blind study of CPI-006 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in December with results expected around mid-2021.