 

Conifer Holdings Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 12, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (compared to the prior year period)

  • Gross written premium increased 10.2% to $29.8 million,
  • Commercial Lines gross written premium increased 9.1% to $27.3 million
  • Personal Lines gross written premium increased 23.6% to $2.5 million
  • Commercial Lines combined ratio was 114.2%
  • Personal Lines combined ratio was 68.1%
  • Net income of $0.5 million, or $0.06 per share, based on 9.6 million average shares outstanding
  • Book value per share of $4.40 as of September 30, 2020, compared to $4.51 as of June 30, 2020, and $3.81 at March 31, 2020

Management Comments
James Petcoff, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We were pleased to report double digit growth in the top line during the quarter, largely driven by higher premiums in our core specialty commercial lines of business. Continued growth in our written premiums will drive more efficient scale for our business overall. We continue to see favorable pricing trends in our core markets and feel well positioned for the coming year. Reserve development did impact the Company’s combined ratio for the period. This was partially offset by exceptional performance in our personal lines business and favorable realized investment gains, which led to profitable operations for the period.”

2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Overview

       
                       
  At and for the
Three Months Ended September 30, 		  At and for the
Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020
   2019
   % Change
 		  2020
   2019
   % Change
       
                       
       
                       
       
                       
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                       
Gross written premiums $ 29,841     $ 27,077     10.2%   $ 82,470     $ 76,462     7.9%
Net written premiums   25,043       23,806     5.2%     69,159       65,562     5.5%
Net earned premiums   22,227       22,775     -2.4%     66,002       65,811     0.3%
                       
Net investment income   776       1,210     -35.9%     2,593       3,171     -18.2%
Net realized investment gains   3,316       390     **     4,489       1,124     **
Change in fair value of equity investments   (356 )     (1,065 )   **     (1,866 )     (715 )    
Other gains   -       -     **     260       -     **
                       
Net income (loss)   541       (1,230 )   **     (2,679 )     (4,794 )   **
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.06     $ (0.13 )       $ (0.28 )   $ (0.55 )    
                       
Adjusted operating income (loss)*   (2,419 )     (1,854 )   **     (5,562 )     (11,698 )   **
Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted* $ (0.24 )   $ (0.18 )   **   $ (0.58 )   $ (1.35 )   **
                       
Book value per common share outstanding $ 4.40     $ 4.74         $ 4.40     $ 4.74      
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   9,630,600       9,543,535           9,606,436       8,640,409      
                       
Underwriting ratios:                      
Loss ratio (1)   65.2%       64.9%           61.5%       66.1%      
Expense ratio (2)   45.5%       44.3%           46.2%       43.9%      
Combined ratio (3)   110.7%       109.2%           107.7%       110.0%      
                       
* The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles.
** Percentage is not meaningful                      
(1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and income from underwriting operations.
(2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations.
(3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.

2020 Third Quarter Premiums
Gross Written Premiums
Gross written premiums increased 10.2% in the third quarter of 2020 to $29.8 million, compared to $27.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was largely due to both rate and policy growth across several lines, specifically in the Company’s specialty commercial markets. The overall premium increase was supplemented by continued growth in the Company’s personal lines, driven by its low-value dwelling line of business.

Net Earned Premiums
Net earned premiums decreased 2.4% to $22.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $22.8 million for the prior year period. This was mainly due to slightly higher reinsurance costs.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Commercial Lines Financial Review
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020
   2019
   % Change
 		   2020
   2019
   % Change
       
                         
  (dollars in thousands)
                         
Gross written premiums $ 27,297   $ 25,018   9.1%   $ 76,341   $ 71,061   7.4%
Net written premiums   22,763     22,095   3.0%     63,827     61,579   3.7%
Net earned premiums   20,586     21,439   -4.0%     61,122     62,291   -1.9%
                         
Underwriting ratios:                        
Loss ratio   68.8%     62.8%         63.5%     61.8%    
Expense ratio   45.4%     43.5%         46.1%     43.2%    
Combined ratio   114.2%     106.3%         109.6%     105.0%    
                         
Contribution to combined ratio from net                        
(favorable) adverse prior year development   22.4%     10.7%         18.5%     7.5%    
                         
Accident year combined ratio (1)   91.8%     95.6%         91.1%     97.5%    
                         
(1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.

The Company’s commercial lines of business, representing 91% of total gross written premium in the third quarter of 2020, primarily consists of property and liability coverage offered to owner-operated small- to mid-sized businesses.

Commercial lines gross written premium increased 9.1% in the third quarter of 2020 to $27.3 million, as the Company continues to shift its mix towards more profitable specialty lines.

The Commercial lines combined ratio was 114.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 106.3% in the prior year period, largely due to a 22.4 percentage point contribution to the combined ratio from adverse prior year development. The development was due to higher than anticipated losses, mostly in the hospitality lines in the 2018 and prior accident years.

Commercial lines accident year combined ratio was 91.8% for the quarter.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Personal Lines Financial Review
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2020     2019    % Change
 		   2020     2019    % Change
                       
  (dollars in thousands)
                       
Gross written premiums $ 2,544   $ 2,059   23.6%   $ 6,129   $ 5,401   13.5%
Net written premiums   2,280     1,711   33.3%     5,332     3,983   33.9%
Net earned premiums   1,641     1,336   22.8%     4,880     3,520   38.6%
                       
Underwriting ratios:                      
Loss ratio   21.3%     97.9%         36.7%     140.1%    
Expense ratio   46.8%     56.6%         46.7%     57.0%    
Combined ratio   68.1%     154.5%         83.4%     197.1%    
                       
Contribution to combined ratio from net                      
(favorable) adverse prior year development   3.8%     28.7%         2.2%     65.9%    
                       
Accident year combined ratio   64.3%     125.8%         81.2%     131.2%    
                       

Personal lines, representing 9% of total gross written premium for the third quarter of 2020, consists largely of low-value dwelling homeowner’s insurance.

Personal lines gross written premium increased 23.6% to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period, largely due to renewed growth in the Company’s low-value dwelling line of business across several geographic regions.

Personal lines combined ratio was 68.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 154.5% in the prior year period. Personal lines loss ratio improved considerably to 21.3%, compared to 97.9% in the prior year period, largely driven by significantly lower losses from the Florida homeowner’s line of business and favorable performance in the Company’s current lines of business.

The personal lines accident year combined ratio was 64.3% for the quarter.

Combined Ratio Analysis

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020    2019    2020    2019 
               
  (dollars in thousands)
               
Underwriting ratios:              
Loss ratio 65.2%   64.9%   61.5%   66.1%
Expense ratio 45.5%   44.3%   46.2%   43.9%
Combined ratio 110.7%   109.2%   107.7%   110.0%
               
Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable)              
adverse prior year development 21.0%   11.8%   17.3%   10.7%
               
Accident year combined ratio 89.7%   97.4%   90.4%   99.3%

Combined Ratio
The Company's combined ratio was 110.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 109.2% for the same period in 2019. The combined ratio was 107.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 110.0% for the same period in 2019. The Company’s accident year combined ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 89.7%, compared to 97.4% in the prior year period.

Loss Ratio:
The Company’s losses and loss adjustment expenses were $14.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $14.9 million in the prior year period. This resulted in a loss ratio of 65.2%, compared to 64.9% in the prior year period.

Expense Ratio:
The expense ratio was 45.5% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 44.3% in the prior year period.

Net Investment Income
Net investment income was $0.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.2 million in the prior year period. Net realized gains during the third quarter were $3.3 million, compared to net realized gain of $0.4 million in the prior year period.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities
During the quarter, the Company reported a loss from change in fair value of equity investments of $0.4 million, compared to a loss of $1.1 million in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss)
In the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income of $0.5 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.13 per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
In the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported adjusted operating loss of $2.4 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to adjusted operating loss of $1.8 million, or $0.18 per share, for the same period in 2019. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Earnings Conference Call with Accompanying Slide Presentation
The Company will hold a conference call/webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com
Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website and available for replay for at least one year.

About the Company
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based insurance holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Conifer offers customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our specialty niche insureds.  Across all 50 states, we utilize a multi-channel distribution approach, but largely market through independent agents. Conifer is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq: CNFR), and additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
Conifer prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors’ understanding of Conifer’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method for calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding net realized investment gains and losses, after-tax, excluding the tax impact of changes in unrealized gains and losses, and including the net change in deferred gain on losses ceded to the Adverse Development Cover (ADC). We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income per share:

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
  (dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
               
Net income (loss) $ 541     $ (1,230 )   $ (2,679 )   $ (4,794 )
Less:              
Net realized investment gains and other gains, net of tax   3,316       390       4,749       1,124  
Tax effect of investment unrealized gains on investments   -       818       -       818  
Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax   (356 )     (1,065 )     (1,866 )     (715 )
Net decrease (Increase) in deferred gain on losses              
ceded to ADC, net of tax   -       481       -       5,677  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (2,419 )   $ (1,854 )   $ (5,562 )   $ (11,698 )
               
Weighted average common shares, diluted   9,630,600       9,543,535       9,606,436       8,640,409  
               
Diluted income (loss) per common share:              
Net income (loss) $ 0.06     $ (0.13 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.55 )
Less:              
Net realized investment gains and other gains, net of tax   0.34       0.04       0.49       0.13  
Tax effect of investment unrealized gains on investments   -       0.09       -       0.09  
Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax   (0.04 )     (0.12 )     (0.19 )     (0.08 )
Net decrease (increase) in deferred gain on losses              
ceded to ADC, net of tax   -       0.04       -       0.66  
Adjusted operating income (loss), per share $ (0.24 )   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.58 )   $ (1.35 )

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Conifer’s expectations regarding premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and growth strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our form 10-K (“Item 1A Risk Factors”) filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this report speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
             
        September 30,
 		  December 31,
        2020   2019
Assets  (Unaudited)    
Investment securities:      
  Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $135,883 and $ 139,441     $ 131,000  
    $129,313, respectively)      
  Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $17,027 and $6,554, respectively)   15,913       7,306  
  Short-term investments, at fair value   24,898       31,426  
    Total investments   180,252       169,732  
             
Cash and cash equivalents   7,550       7,464  
Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net   20,137       20,168  
Receivable from Affiliate   12       313  
Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses   18,564       22,579  
Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses   3,496       5,155  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums   4,543       1,250  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   12,277       11,906  
Other assets   13,062       8,698  
      Total assets $ 259,893     $ 247,265  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
  Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 103,684     $ 107,246  
  Unearned premiums   55,089       51,503  
  Debt     40,920       35,824  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   17,614       9,967  
      Total liabilities   217,307       204,540  
             
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
             
Shareholders' equity:      
  Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized;      
    9,678,463 and 9,592,861 issued and outstanding, respectively)   92,417       91,816  
  Accumulated deficit   (52,259 )     (49,580 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   2,428       489  
    Total shareholders' equity   42,586       42,725  
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 259,893     $ 247,265  


Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                     
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
        September 30,   September 30,
        2020   2019   2020   2019
                     
Revenue              
  Premiums              
    Gross earned premiums $ 26,872     $ 25,962     $ 78,884     $ 76,594  
    Ceded earned premiums   (4,645 )     (3,187 )     (12,882 )     (10,783 )
      Net earned premiums   22,227       22,775       66,002       65,811  
  Net investment income   776       1,210       2,593       3,171  
  Net realized investment gains   3,316       390       4,489       1,124  
  Change in fair value of equity securities   (356 )     (1,065 )     (1,866 )     (715 )
  Other gains   -       -       260       -  
  Other income   642       564       2,013       1,567  
      Total revenue   26,605       23,874       73,491       70,958  
                     
Expenses              
  Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net   14,553       14,857       40,767       43,695  
  Policy acquisition costs   6,483       6,153       19,181       17,952  
  Operating expenses   4,537       4,297       14,441       12,960  
  Interest expense   723       720       2,185       2,155  
      Total expenses   26,296       26,027       76,574       76,762  
                     
Income (loss) before equity earnings in Affiliate and income taxes   309       (2,153 )     (3,083 )     (5,804 )
  Equity earnings (losses) of Affiliate, net of tax   188       121       417       219  
  Income tax (benefit) expense   (44 )     (802 )     13       (791 )
Net income (loss)   541       (1,230 )     (2,679 )     (4,794 )
                     
Earnings (loss) per common share,              
   basic and diluted $ 0.06     $ (0.13 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.55 )
                     
Weighted average common shares outstanding,              
   basic and diluted   9,630,600       9,543,535       9,606,436       8,640,409  

For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
ir@cnfrh.com


Disclaimer

