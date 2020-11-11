Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming conferences: the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference and 3 rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time Format: Presentation

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com.

3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Time: 11:20 AM Eastern Time Format: Panel Discussion - No Fungus Among Us: Addressing an Important Fungal Need

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

