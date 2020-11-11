TELA Bio Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA") (Nasdaq: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Reported revenue of $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, increasing 34% over the third quarter of 2019



Presented additional data from the BRAVO post-market study, further demonstrating a low incidence of surgical site infections and occurrences and an initial two-year hernia recurrence rate of zero



Strategically added to commercial sales team and continued to educate surgeons through TELA LIVE virtual programs

“I am pleased with our strong third quarter results and proud of our team in continuing to execute and deliver to our customers and patients despite the ongoing challenges associated with the current pandemic,” said Antony Koblish, co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of TELA Bio. “While we are encouraged by the healthy rebound we saw in hernia procedures in the third quarter, there continues to be uncertainty in light of the increased number of daily COVID-19 cases in certain regions of the country. However, we remain cautiously optimistic and prepared as a team to meet the challenges of these dynamic times and adapt our commercial plan to ensure that we can continue to support our customers and advance our mission of improving patient care and outcomes.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 34% compared to the prior year period. Despite strong quarterly revenue, revenue growth in the third quarter was impacted by lower than expected procedural volumes as a result of hospitals and patients deferring elective procedures and other factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit was $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, or 62% of revenue, compared to $2.6 million, or 66% of revenue, in the same period in 2019. The decrease in gross margin was due to the increase in the charge for excess and obsolete inventory adjustments as a percentage of revenue.

Operating expenses were $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $6.5 million in the same period in 2019. The increase was due to the expansion of our commercialization activities, increased outside development expenses and increased costs associated with operating as a public company, which were partially offset by lower travel and consulting expenses resulting from the cost containment actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loss from operations was $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss from operations of $3.9 million in the same period in 2019.

Net loss was $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million in the same period in 2019.

Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 were $81.5 million.

Financial Outlook

There is considerable uncertainty and lack of visibility regarding the Company's near-term revenue growth prospects and product development plans due to the rapidly evolving environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic is a highly fluid situation, and it is not currently possible for the Company to reasonably estimate the impact that it may have on financial and operating results. Accordingly, TELA Bio will not be providing 2020 financial guidance.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. TELA's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA's portfolio is supported by quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over other commercially available products.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of TELA's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: the impact to our business of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to any impact on our ability to market our products, demand for our products due to deferral of procedures using our products or disruption in our supply chain, our ability to achieve or sustain profitability, our ability to gain market acceptance for our products and to accurately forecast and meet customer demand, our ability to compete successfully, our ability to enhance our product offerings, development and manufacturing problems, capacity constraints or delays in production of our products, maintenance of coverage and adequate reimbursement for procedures using our products, product defects or failures. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and TELA assumes no obligation to updates to our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

TELA Bio, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2020

2019

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,467 $ 45,302 Short-term investments — 9,285 Accounts receivable, net 2,640 2,836 Inventory 4,042 4,603 Prepaid expenses and other assets 867 2,308 Total current assets 89,016 64,334 Property and equipment, net 652 677 Intangible assets, net 2,683 2,911 Total assets $ 92,351 $ 67,922 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 976 $ 3,171 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,369 3,542 Total current liabilities 5,345 6,713 Long‑term debt with related party 30,673 30,243 Other long‑term liabilities — 4 Total liabilities 36,018 36,960 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock; $0.001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock; $0.001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 14,432,472 and 11,406,976 shares issued and 14,432,220 and 11,406,221 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 14 11 Additional paid-in capital 245,199 198,829 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17 ) (19 ) Accumulated deficit (188,863 ) (167,859 ) Total stockholders’ equity 56,333 30,962 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 92,351 $ 67,922

TELA Bio, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)