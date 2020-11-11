Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.255 per share, payable on December 15, 2020, to holders of …



