Uniti Group Inc. to Present at Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Annual Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark Wallace, are scheduled to participate at Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Annual Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET on November 19, 2020.



You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.