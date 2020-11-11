 

WEX Inc. to Present at Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 22:30  |  26   |   |   

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that its Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at approximately 12:45 PM EST (9:45 AM PST).

A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.wexinc.com, or through the following address: https://kvgo.com/citifintech/wex-inc-november-2020.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in 20 currencies through approximately 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate solutions grew to approximately $40 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and more than 32 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

WEX Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WEX Inc. to Present at Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that its Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Lemonade Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
 Bentley Systems Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) for Misleading Shareholders
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
New Research from WEX and (E) BrandConnect Identifies the Pandemic as a Tipping Point for Digital Payments
29.10.20
WEX Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
19.10.20
WEX Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020