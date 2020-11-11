WEX Inc. to Present at Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that its Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at approximately 12:45 PM EST (9:45 AM PST).

A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.wexinc.com, or through the following address: https://kvgo.com/citifintech/wex-inc-november-2020.