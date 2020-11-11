Providence to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

The Providence Service Corporation (“Providence” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRSC), the nation’s largest provider of non-emergency medical transportation programs and holder of a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network, today announced that Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Dotts, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor events:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 | Virtual

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Group presentation time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast link: https://kvgo.com/stephens/providenceservice-november-2020

About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. The Company also holds a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.

