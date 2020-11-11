 

Equitable Holdings Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2020.

The Company’s board also declared the following cash dividends:

  • Quarterly dividend of $328.125 per share on Series A 5.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares (NYSE: EQH PR A), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.328125 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020 to holders of record as of December 4, 2020.
  • Quarterly dividend of $426.250 per share on Series B 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, which are represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/25th interest in a share of preferred stock, holders of which will receive $17.05 per depositary share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020 to holders of record as of December 4, 2020.

ABOUT EQUITABLE HOLDINGS

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $746 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2020) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

