 

Victory Capital Reports October 2020 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $131.1 billion on October 31, 2020.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

October 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

Fixed Income

$

35,634

 

$

35,848

Solutions

 

29,922

 

 

30,767

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

22,373

 

 

22,540

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

14,978

 

 

14,453

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

12,737

 

 

13,242

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

11,641

 

 

11,974

Other

 

211

 

