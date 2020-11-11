 

OneSpan Appoints Alfred Nietzel, Former Software Company CFO, to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 22:16  |  22   |   |   

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Alfred “Al” Nietzel as a new independent director, effective November 11, 2020. Mr. Nietzel has also been named as a member of the Company’s Audit and Finance & Strategy Committees.

Mr. Nietzel is a former public company chief financial officer with extensive domestic and international financial experience in multiple industries, including in the software and SaaS sectors. Mr. Nietzel led the financial execution of the $2B+ spinoff of ADP’s Dealer Services unit to create CDK Global, Inc., a leading provider of software and information technology solutions for the automotive retail industry, as a stand-alone public company, and served as its CFO until his retirement in 2017.

OneSpan’s Board has been active in Board refreshment in recent years. Mr. Nietzel joins four other new independent directors who have been added to the Board since June 2019 and have deep skills and experience in the areas of SaaS software, recurring revenue business models, capital allocation, innovation, product management, financial services, and mergers and acquisitions.

“OneSpan’s Board of Directors has further strengthened its financial and accounting acumen with the addition of Mr. Nietzel. This and other recent additions demonstrate the Board’s commitment to proactive Board refreshment, planning for future retirements and furthering the Company’s strategic objectives,” said OneSpan Board Chair, John N. Fox, Jr.

“The accelerating transition of consumers to digital channels will drive strong long-term demand for the solutions OneSpan is providing. The Company is well positioned for future growth based on its decades-long relationships with most of the world’s leading financial institutions in addition to large customers in government and healthcare,” stated Al Nietzel. “I am excited to join the Board and bring my financial experience and success in leading transformation for software and technology providers to the Company.”

About Alfred Nietzel

Mr. Nietzel is a board member of Cerence Inc., a global cloud software company that provides AI-powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, as well as Baxter Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the United States. He has served in executive finance roles for 16 years including most recently as Chief Financial Officer of CDK Global, Inc., a leading provider of software and information technology solutions to the automotive retail sector, from 2014 to 2017. Prior to that, he was with Automatic Data Processing, Inc. since 2001 and served as Chief Financial Officer for the Dealer Services Division, Chief Financial Officer for the Employer Services Division and ADP’s Corporate Controller. Prior to joining ADP, Mr. Nietzel served for 17 years with Proctor & Gamble Inc. in numerous financial management roles.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

Copyright 2020 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

OneSpan Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneSpan Appoints Alfred Nietzel, Former Software Company CFO, to Board of Directors OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Alfred “Al” Nietzel as a new independent director, effective November 11, 2020. Mr. Nietzel has also been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Lemonade Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
 Bentley Systems Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) for Misleading Shareholders
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
OneSpan Reports Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020
23.10.20
OneSpan Wins CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Mobile Security Solution of the Year
16.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against OneSpan Inc. (OSPN)