Global Atomic Announces Q3 2020 Results
Highlighting Significant Progress on its Dasa Uranium Project and an Improving Outlook for its Zinc Recycling Business
TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atomic Corporation (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”), (TSX: GLO, FRANKFURT: G12, OTCQX: GLATF) announced today its operating and financial results
for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
HIGHLIGHTS
Dasa Uranium Project
- The Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) was completed and filed with the Niger Government in July 2020.
- Pilot plant trials were initiated in August 2020 to confirm and optimize the processing plant flow sheet.
- The Mining Permit application was submitted to the Niger Government on September 25, 2020.
Turkish Zinc Joint Venture
- The Company’s share of the Turkish Joint Venture (“Turkish JV”) EBITDA was $2.5 million in Q3 2020 ($5.9 million for the 9 months 2020);
- The non-recourse Turkish JV debt was reduced from US $22.85 million at the end of Q2 2020 to US $21.15 million (Global Atomic share - $10.4 million) at the end of Q3 2020 and the cash balance was US $0.3 million;
- The Company’s share of the Turkish JV loss was $1.2 million, attributable to a $1.5 million unrealized foreign exchange loss on the Turkish debt, due to the decline in both the Turkish Lira and the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar.
Corporate
- Global Atomic continues to receive management fees and sales commissions from the Turkish JV, helping to offset corporate overhead costs.
Stephen G. Roman, Chairman, President and CEO commented “Global Atomic had an excellent third quarter, 2020. For our uranium business, in addition to achieving the major milestone of submitting our Mining Permit application to the Government of Niger for the Dasa Uranium Project, we also completed several key studies in that process and began our pliot plant trials. For our zinc recycling business, the outlook is improving due to rising zinc prices and a continuing recovery in the Turkish steel industry. Zinc prices have risen by 50% since the end of March.”
OUTLOOK
Dasa Uranium Project, Niger
- Public consultation meetings took place in early October in the Dasa area and the town of Agadez, Niger. Receipt of an Environmental Certificate of Conformity from the Niger Government is expected shortly.
- Global Atomic anticipates the Mining Permit will be issued by the end of Q1 2021.
- A structural drilling program is under way and the results will be used to finalize the Dasa mine plan.
- A Pilot Plant project is expected to be complete in Q4 2020 and the results will be used to optimize the Dasa Process Plant flow sheet.
- Various trade-off studies are underway to optimize mining and processing.
Turkish Zinc JV, Iskenderun, Turkey
0 Kommentare