 

Global Atomic Announces Q3 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 22:26  |  46   |   |   

Highlighting Significant Progress on its Dasa Uranium Project and an Improving Outlook for its Zinc Recycling Business

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atomic Corporation (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”), (TSX: GLO, FRANKFURT: G12, OTCQX: GLATF) announced today its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

Dasa Uranium Project

  • The Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) was completed and filed with the Niger Government in July 2020.
  • Pilot plant trials were initiated in August 2020 to confirm and optimize the processing plant flow sheet.
  • The Mining Permit application was submitted to the Niger Government on September 25, 2020.

Turkish Zinc Joint Venture

  • The Company’s share of the Turkish Joint Venture (“Turkish JV”) EBITDA was $2.5 million in Q3 2020 ($5.9 million for the 9 months 2020);
  • The non-recourse Turkish JV debt was reduced from US $22.85 million at the end of Q2 2020 to US $21.15 million (Global Atomic share - $10.4 million) at the end of Q3 2020 and the cash balance was US $0.3 million;
  • The Company’s share of the Turkish JV loss was $1.2 million, attributable to a $1.5 million unrealized foreign exchange loss on the Turkish debt, due to the decline in both the Turkish Lira and the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar.

Corporate

  • Global Atomic continues to receive management fees and sales commissions from the Turkish JV, helping to offset corporate overhead costs.

Stephen G. Roman, Chairman, President and CEO commented “Global Atomic had an excellent third quarter, 2020.  For our uranium business, in addition to achieving the major milestone of submitting our Mining Permit application to the Government of Niger for the Dasa Uranium Project, we also completed several key studies in that process and began our pliot plant trials.  For our zinc recycling business, the outlook is improving due to rising zinc prices and a continuing recovery in the Turkish steel industry.   Zinc prices have risen by 50% since the end of March.”

OUTLOOK

Dasa Uranium Project, Niger

  • Public consultation meetings took place in early October in the Dasa area and the town of Agadez, Niger. Receipt of an Environmental Certificate of Conformity from the Niger Government is expected shortly.
  • Global Atomic anticipates the Mining Permit will be issued by the end of Q1 2021.
  • A structural drilling program is under way and the results will be used to finalize the Dasa mine plan.
  • A Pilot Plant project is expected to be complete in Q4 2020 and the results will be used to optimize the Dasa Process Plant flow sheet.
  • Various trade-off studies are underway to optimize mining and processing.

Turkish Zinc JV, Iskenderun, Turkey

Seite 1 von 6
Global Atomic Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Atomic Announces Q3 2020 Results Highlighting Significant Progress on its Dasa Uranium Project and an Improving Outlook for its Zinc Recycling BusinessTORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Atomic Corporation (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”), (TSX: GLO, FRANKFURT: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Q3 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Global Atomic’s Turkish Operation Unaffected by Earthquake

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
24
Global Atomic - Interessanter Uranplayer mit profitablem zweiten Standbein