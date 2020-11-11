Global Atomic Announces Q3 2020 Results

Highlighting Significant Progress on its Dasa Uranium Project and an Improving Outlook for its Zinc Recycling Business

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atomic Corporation (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”), (TSX: GLO, FRANKFURT: G12, OTCQX: GLATF) announced today its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

