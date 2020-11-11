FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

FIS (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Mon., Nov. 16, 2020, at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 2:00 p.m. (EST) and Wed., Nov. 18, 2020 at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference at 4:30 p.m. (EST).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the FIS website at investor.fisglobal.com.