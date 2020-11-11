Electromed, Inc. To Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike MacCourt, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Electromed’s presentation will be webcast live and available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website and via the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7Jrrx3dOTh6UIbVOYUmBmw.