Atmos Energy Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) said today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend increase on the company’s common stock to $0.625 cents per share. The Fiscal 2021 indicated annual dividend is $2.50. The Fiscal 2020 annual dividend was $2.30.

The dividend will be paid on December 14, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020. This is the company’s 148th consecutive quarterly dividend.