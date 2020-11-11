MedMen Announces Annual General Meeting Results

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ( “MedMen” or the “Company” ) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, today announced the results of its annual meeting (the of shareholders ( “MedMen Shareholders” ) held on November 10, 2020.

Setting the number of Board of Directors ( “Directors” ) of the Company at seven (7), subject to permitted increases

) of the Company at seven (7), subject to permitted increases Electing Benjamin Rose, Niki Christoff, Mel Elias, Al Harrington, Tom Lynch, Errol Schweizer and Cameron Smith as Directors

Re-appointing MNP LLC as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

The new Board of Directors is comprised of experienced executives across the cannabis, retail, food and beverage, and public policy sectors:

Ben Rose

Mr. Rose is the Chief Investment Officer for Wicklow Capital, an active early stage investor in a variety of innovative sectors, including blockchain technologies, biotechnology and cannabis. At Wicklow, Mr. Rose focuses on working with portfolio investments to identify strategic opportunities for growth while building best in class operations. He has more than 20 years of experience in both financial markets and entrepreneurial finance, having served as a managing director, portfolio manager and trader for a variety of institutional, high performance investment firms.

Niki Christoff

Ms. Christoff most recently served as a Senior Vice President of Strategy and Government Relations at Salesforce, where she has held the role from 2017 to 2020. Prior to joining Salesforce, Ms. Christoff served as Senior Director of Public Policy at Uber. Ms. Christoff also held a number of positions at Google over a span of eight years, including most recently, serving as Director of Global Communications and Public Affairs. In 2019, Ms. Christoff was named one of Fortune’s “25 Most Powerful Women in Politics.”

Mel Elias

Mr. Elias is an active investor, entrepreneur and developer in Los Angeles and has past and present board experience in CPG and consumer retail businesses both in the United States and internationally. Mr. Elias was previously the President and CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for six years, until it was sold in 2013.

Al Harrington

Mr. Harrington is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Viola, Inc., a premium cannabis company. Additionally, he is also the founder of Harrington Wellness, a manufacturing company of non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, which currently produces cannabis topical solutions. Prior to his entry into the cannabis industry, Mr. Harrington was a professional basketball player for 16 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Indiana Pacers, the Atlanta Hawks, the Golden State Warriors, as well as the New York Knicks, among others.